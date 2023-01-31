ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Chuck Taylor
3d ago

I worked in TDCJ, and I guarantee those dudes are eating every day. They have more food stashed away and their homeboys are fixing them up all the time. If you believe anything these dudes tell you, I have some property I’d love to sell you 😆😆

Texas Observer

Mapping the Legacy of Prison Hunger Strikes in Texas

‘I'm willing to die for the cause, because I can't live.’. The letter made the incarcerated men’s intentions clear. Decrying decades of “lies of improved conditions, abuse of power, deprivations of our senses, inhumane treatment and conditions,” they called on state leaders to dramatically alter the prison system’s solitary confinement practices. If not, they vowed to “escalate efforts.”
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
TEXAS STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills

Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
HOUSTON, TX
tpr.org

Many parents are happy with the state of public schooling in Texas, poll shows

Public schools have become a flashpoint in the culture war in recent years, and that’s likely to continue through this legislative session. School vouchers and library book censorship – two topics that often spark heated debates – are just two of the education-related issues Texas lawmakers will be looking at in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant

According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
LUBBOCK, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go

Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Texas kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous...
MISSION, TX
Talk 1340

Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Separating Fact From Fiction in the Texas Rangers’ Bloody History

Two hundred years after the founding of the Texas Rangers, educational nonprofit Refusing to Forget has shed light on the dirt tainting the Rangers’ famous white hats. They’re doing it by transforming an exhibit previously at the Bullock Texas State History Museum into a traveling exhibit. During a...
TEXAS STATE

