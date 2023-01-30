Read full article on original website
Falls Park named finalist for USA Today’s best city park
Falls Park could use a little love from you. The Sioux Falls namesake park along the Big Sioux River is one of 20 finalists for USA Today’s best city park. Voting has been strong, with Sioux Falls in third place as of the weekend. The contest touts the 123-acre...
The week ahead: Feb. 2-8
The Week Ahead is our hand-picked event guide to the next seven days in Sioux Falls and slightly beyond. For guaranteed placement or to promote your event ahead of time, email jodi@siouxfalls.business about a featured event listing. Feb. 3: Classical music. The Winter Concert Series at the Old Courthouse Museum...
LifeLight Festival to return after 5-year hiatus
LifeLight Communications plans to bring its Christian music festival back to Sioux Falls this year. The event returns after a five-year break on Sept. 3, marking 25 years of the festival. “We live in a great community and felt it was time to bring the festival right to the heart...
Augustana to host Oregon in first women’s acrobatics, tumbling meet
From one end of a tumbling mat to another, the athletes flip nearly in unison. From the center of the mat, they form an impressive pyramid. In between, there are stunts, tosses and a lot of teamwork. For these two dozen women, it’s the chance to be athletic pioneers —...
Recovery Yoga program offers step toward sobriety
Natasha Combs needed the support of other people to stay sober. And while she attended 12-step programs and other groups in Sioux Falls, she still felt like some piece was missing. While she tried to figure that out, her therapist recommended trying yoga to support her sobriety. First, the 24-year-old...
