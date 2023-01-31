Read full article on original website
Winston Knighton
3d ago
Officer Billups is a man of integrity. I believe him as a friend when he says what he says because he serves the public and he believes what he has experienced and he is right about what he explained cannot train humanity so well said. I agree with him that video was disgusting. Nothing but a form of intimidation and dehumanization at its worst!
wvtm13.com
Search for pregnant mother's killer continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
Man found dead in Birmingham trash pile ‘loved everybody’: Family fears ‘big heart’ got him killed
Human remains found in an east Birmingham trash pile over the weekend are those a man who had been missing since November. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jeramy Dean Hallmon. He was 38 and lived in a house near where he was found.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
waste360.com
Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping
Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.
When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
