Birmingham, AL

Winston Knighton
3d ago

Officer Billups is a man of integrity. I believe him as a friend when he says what he says because he serves the public and he believes what he has experienced and he is right about what he explained cannot train humanity so well said. I agree with him that video was disgusting. Nothing but a form of intimidation and dehumanization at its worst!

wvtm13.com

Search for pregnant mother's killer continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
waste360.com

Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping

Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.

When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

