Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner to serve 48 months in jail after shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 48 months in jail on Friday after she reportedly shot her husband in July 2022 over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems, 50, allegedly shot her husband, James Weems, on July, 21. at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. after confronting him about child molestation allegations, officials said.
WJLA
5 teens arrested for using USB charging cord in Hyundai theft: Prince George's Co. police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — More juveniles were arrested in Prince George's County after police say they used a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle. On Thursday morning, the department tweeted that officers arrested five juveniles for a stolen Hyundai. Police added that this brings the total...
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation after...
1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
Accused Silver Spring Wife Killer Surrenders Himself To Police In Montgomery County
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police didn’t have to go far to track down a murder suspect who turned himself in and directed investigators right to his dead wife. Dennis Morris Hinnant, Jr., 29, of Silver Spring walked into the Rockville City Police Station and requested to...
foxbaltimore.com
What a caller believed to be fireworks turned out to be gunfire in Brooklyn, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — A person who originally thought they heard fireworks outside their residence turned out to be gunfire on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6 a.m. in the 5100...
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say. Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
foxbaltimore.com
Police rule death at Lansdowne Middle School a homicide, identifies victim
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspicious death at Lansdowne Middle School has been ruled a homicide on Thursday. The body of a woman was found on the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. A letter from the principal of...
Jason Lewis Identified as Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer, Charged with Second-Degree Murder
More than three weeks after Karon Blake’s death, the D.C. government employee accused of killing him has been identified and charged with second-degree murder while armed. The post Jason Lewis Identified as Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer, Charged with Second-Degree Murder appeared first on The Washington Informer.
