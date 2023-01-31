ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
Essence

D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Daycare owner to serve 48 months in jail after shooting alleged 'child molester' husband

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 48 months in jail on Friday after she reportedly shot her husband in July 2022 over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems, 50, allegedly shot her husband, James Weems, on July, 21. at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. after confronting him about child molestation allegations, officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy