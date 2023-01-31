A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO