San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas delivered State of the County speech
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nora Vargas made history Wednesday night as the first woman of color, first immigrant, first fronteriza, and the first Latina serving as Chairwoman to deliver the State of the County speech. During her first State of the County Address, Vargas spoke on the County’s...
Sidewalk Vending Enforcement to Begin in SD Beach Communities
San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes Point Loma, Ocean, Mission and Pacific...
San Diego County Now Accepting Applicants for Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program for older adults
A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.
SDG&E Residential Utility Customers To See Climate Credit On February and March Statements
San Diego Gas& Electric announced residential utility ratepayers will receive $104 in bull credit on their February and March statements. This move comes following a decision made by the California Public Utilities Comission (CPUC) to cover up the timing of two of three scheduled installments of the California Climate Credit aimed to provide winter bill relief to residents statewide. Natural gas commodity prices have swelled throughout the state as a result of unprecedented market volatility.
San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife holds baby shower to prepare for busy spring baby season
The San Diego Humane Society is holding its 13th annual Wildlife Baby Shower to help prepare for an influx of wild animals in the coming weeks and months. The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program takes in thousands of Injured and orphaned baby wildlife, which includes baby squirrels, bunnies, raccoons, opossums, bobcats, hummingbirds, and ducklings. The organization has set up a baby registry to help prepare for the arrival of a wide variety of wild species.
Chula Vista City Council appoints District 3 Councilman
The Chula Vista City Council appointed Alonzo Gonzalez as the District 3 representative to complete the remaining term left behind by now-Sen. Steve Padilla, who was elected to the State Legislature in November. The city council approved his appointment in a 3-1 vote on Tuesday, with the opposing vote cast...
SD County Medical Examiner identifies driver killed after crashing into several homes in Bonita
A 68-year-old man who veered off a roadway and struck multiple residences in Bonita last week was identified as Howard Jones by the San Diego County Medical Examiners. According to authorities, Jones was driving a White Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle on Jan.24 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on Corral Canyon Road near Country Vistas Lane.
