Yonkers, NY

Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago
Deiandre Phillips (right), and Ricky Towns (left). Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.

Both shootings left victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a couple of days, 30-year-old Deiandre Phillips was charged in the Saint Joseph Avenue shooting, and 44-year-old Ricky Towns was charged in the Beaumont Circle shooting. Both men are facing attempted murder charges, police said.

"If you commit acts of violence in the City of Yonkers, you will be caught; you will be charged," Yonkers Police said in a post on social media on Monday, Jan. 30.

