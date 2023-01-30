ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 8

Wee Companions: Animal shelter makes a big deal out of little pets

SAN DIEGO — Small animals are facing a big adoption crisis in San Diego County. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the new shelter for Wee Companions in University City. From rabbits, chinchillas, mice, hamsters, and guinea pigs, there is a big need in San Diego County to care for little animals. Even though cute critters are small, they needed a new supersized home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center received orphaned bear cub for rehabilitation

The San Diego County Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center received another black bear cub last month following the series of storms that hit California. The orphaned female California black bear cub is approximately 10 months old and was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bakersfield on Dec.18, 2022. She was brought to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for rehabilitation before transferring to the San Diego Humane Society on Jan.26.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

211 San Diego Awarded $100K Grant to Improve Care in Region

211 San Diego received a $100,000 grant from the S.Mark Taper Foundation to break down the barriers of care and improve the delivery of health and social services throughout the San Diego County region. According to the nonprofit organization, the grant aims to help San Diegans who continue to be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Sidewalk Vending Enforcement to Begin in SD Beach Communities

San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes Point Loma, Ocean, Mission and Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA

