The San Diego County Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center received another black bear cub last month following the series of storms that hit California. The orphaned female California black bear cub is approximately 10 months old and was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bakersfield on Dec.18, 2022. She was brought to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for rehabilitation before transferring to the San Diego Humane Society on Jan.26.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO