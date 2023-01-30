Read full article on original website
Wee Companions: Animal shelter makes a big deal out of little pets
SAN DIEGO — Small animals are facing a big adoption crisis in San Diego County. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the new shelter for Wee Companions in University City. From rabbits, chinchillas, mice, hamsters, and guinea pigs, there is a big need in San Diego County to care for little animals. Even though cute critters are small, they needed a new supersized home.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center received orphaned bear cub for rehabilitation
The San Diego County Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center received another black bear cub last month following the series of storms that hit California. The orphaned female California black bear cub is approximately 10 months old and was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bakersfield on Dec.18, 2022. She was brought to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for rehabilitation before transferring to the San Diego Humane Society on Jan.26.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
This North Park bar has the ‘purrr-fect’ combination: cats and cocktails
Right at the edge of North Park, Whiskers & Wine, a cat lounge and restaurant, brings together kitties and casual drinking, offering guests the ability to sip on wine or cocktails while petting adorable felines.
KPBS
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
chulavistatoday.com
211 San Diego Awarded $100K Grant to Improve Care in Region
211 San Diego received a $100,000 grant from the S.Mark Taper Foundation to break down the barriers of care and improve the delivery of health and social services throughout the San Diego County region. According to the nonprofit organization, the grant aims to help San Diegans who continue to be...
Dog rescued from water well in South Bay
Firefighters on Wednesday rescued a dog that fell about 50 feet into a confined space in the Chula Vista area, officials said.
Watch: San Diego firefighters rescue dog from 30-foot hole
Firefighters rescued a German shepherd that fell down a 30-foot hole in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon.Feb. 2, 2023.
kusi.com
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Red panda briefly escapes enclosure at San Diego Zoo
A red panda at the San Diego Zoo managed to briefly escape from an enclosure over the weekend, but zoo officials said the animal came down from a tree on its own.
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
Neil Good Day Center cuts hours, services for those experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO — The Neil Good Day Center, which provides essential services to San Diego's homeless population, is reducing its hours and cutting services due to funding shortages. The center provides a plethora of services for those living on San Diego's streets, sidewalks and in city parks. Those services...
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot well in Chula Vista
Multiple agencies showed up in San Diego's Chula Vista area and saved a retired police K-9 after it fell in a 40-foot well Wednesday afternoon.
chulavistatoday.com
Critically Endangered Przewalski’s Horse Foal born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has announced the birth of a Przewalski’s horse — a critically endangered species of wild horse that was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is the first Przewalski’s horse born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since...
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
chulavistatoday.com
Sidewalk Vending Enforcement to Begin in SD Beach Communities
San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes Point Loma, Ocean, Mission and Pacific...
