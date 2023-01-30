ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl

Some terrible news leading up to the Super Bowl. According to ABC News, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, with the Super Bowl only 10 days away against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ohio prosecutors say the indictment stems from an incident that occurred on December 5th, 2019, back in Guernsey County, Ohio. Officials say that the rookie reserve lineman: “Engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.” […] The post Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Exponent

2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks

Tom Brady retired and there's a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping the curtain or embracing relocation. The 2023 NFL Draft features multiple quarterback prospects viewed as potential franchise fixtures, but only a handful of teams are in position to add Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New mock draft features Packers making blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade

As the Green Bay Packers enter the 2023 NFL offseason, there are a ton of questions surrounding the future of the franchise. First and foremost, the future of Aaron Rodgers with the franchise is the hottest story in the league right now. Will the Packers keep him for one more run or trade him and move forward with Jordan Love under center?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Major Areas To Improve During 2023 Offseason

Super Bowl LVII hasn’t even been played yet, but odds are already circulating for who will hoist the next Lombardi Trophy in 2024. Las Vegas doesn’t favor the Pittsburgh Steelers, even after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett helped the team overcome a 2-6 start to the season, improving on shaky play to go 7-2 down the stretch. Pennsylvania’s Sportsbook lists the Steelers at +6000 to win it all next year in their futures tab, and only nine teams have worse odds.
PITTSBURGH, PA

