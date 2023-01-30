MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will start to slip off to the east today. In its wake, southwesterly wind and sunshine will help push highs into the lower to middle 20s. A cold front will sweep in from the north and pass through southern Wisconsin around midday. This will bring a brief increase in clouds and a wind shift. With northwesterly wind this afternoon, temperatures will drop off.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO