Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough clean diapers. A lack of supplies to treat wounds. A dearth of durable medical equipment and respiratory supplies. Those were just some of the issues faced by residents of dozens of Wisconsin and Michigan nursing homes and assisted living facilities, federal prosecutors alleged Friday as they revealed fraud charges against Atrium Health and Senior Living and its former CEO, Kevin Breslin.
Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
Wisconsin DHS announces new immunization requirements for children
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of students meeting the state’s immunization requirements is decreasing. From last year to this year, statewide compliance in schools dropped by 3.2%. Now, Wisconsin’s Department of Health wants to ensure some of the already recommended vaccines are required for Wisconsin’s kids.
Inflation, war in Ukraine among factors in rising beer prices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beer, like most consumer goods, is more expensive than it was last year. The price of beer is up 8.6%, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index. But there’s more to the brew than just inflation. The brewmaster behind Spotted Cow, one of...
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it's hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John's temporary closure.
Two weeks left for students to enter wildlife poster contest
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that there are still a couple weeks left to submit entries to the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are encouraged to participate.
Woman suspected in nationwide fraud cases, incl. in Wisconsin, arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman who has for years been traveling across the country allegedly committing fraud and theft crimes, including in Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Blackstone Police Department in Massachusetts arrested Kimberly Maine. She is accused of fraud charges...
DHS releases updated immunization requirements for child care centers, schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Requirements for certain immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools were updated Wednesday, Wisconsin’s top health agency announced. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained that the new requirements, which went into effect for child care centers Wednesday, will help keep the...
First Alert Day Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will start to slip off to the east today. In its wake, southwesterly wind and sunshine will help push highs into the lower to middle 20s. A cold front will sweep in from the north and pass through southern Wisconsin around midday. This will bring a brief increase in clouds and a wind shift. With northwesterly wind this afternoon, temperatures will drop off.
