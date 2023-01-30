ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiriaco Summit, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs

A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The vehicle vs pedestrian crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tahquitz Canyon and Sunrise Way. The woman, a Palm Springs resident, was found by officers unresponsive in the roadway. She The post Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert

Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs

NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Shooting Investigation Outside of the Palm Desert Mall

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Palm Desert Mall, Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of highway 111 regarding a shooting at 2:02 p.m. The investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley

It happened on the Chiriaco grade at 4:15 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP tells KESQ News Channel 3 that a big rig truck was stopped in the traffic lanes.   An s-u-v was then hit by another big rig semi truck and pushed into the The post Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi

Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a U-Haul truck Thursday morning. At around 10:00 a.m., viewers called News Channel 3 to report a heavy police presence in Date Palm and Vista Chino in Cathedral City. Callers told us that deputies were surrounding a U-Haul truck. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. The post Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella

A convicted felon was arrested, but two other suspects managed to flee, during a standoff in a Coachella neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the incident started at around 1:12 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a residence in the 50100 block of Balboa Street to assist Child Protective Services with The post Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon suspected of killing Indio woman in 2016 to stand trial

A convicted felon suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Indio in 2016 must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday.   Marcos Cruz Gaeta, 42, additionally faces one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily The post Felon suspected of killing Indio woman in 2016 to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year- old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

