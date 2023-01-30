Read full article on original website
Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs
A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The vehicle vs pedestrian crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tahquitz Canyon and Sunrise Way. The woman, a Palm Springs resident, was found by officers unresponsive in the roadway. She The post Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
OC doctor identified as bicyclist struck by vehicle, stabbed to death by driver in Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding on Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them. The Orange County Fire Authority responded...
Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs
NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
Shooting Investigation Outside of the Palm Desert Mall
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Palm Desert Mall, Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of highway 111 regarding a shooting at 2:02 p.m. The investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles...
Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley
It happened on the Chiriaco grade at 4:15 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP tells KESQ News Channel 3 that a big rig truck was stopped in the traffic lanes. An s-u-v was then hit by another big rig semi truck and pushed into the The post Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event began at around 10 a.m. near the gate one entrance, 82-503 Highway 111, to celebrate the...
Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City
Police are searching for a suspect who stole a U-Haul truck Thursday morning. At around 10:00 a.m., viewers called News Channel 3 to report a heavy police presence in Date Palm and Vista Chino in Cathedral City. Callers told us that deputies were surrounding a U-Haul truck. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. The post Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella
A convicted felon was arrested, but two other suspects managed to flee, during a standoff in a Coachella neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the incident started at around 1:12 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a residence in the 50100 block of Balboa Street to assist Child Protective Services with The post Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Felon suspected of killing Indio woman in 2016 to stand trial
A convicted felon suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Indio in 2016 must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday. Marcos Cruz Gaeta, 42, additionally faces one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily The post Felon suspected of killing Indio woman in 2016 to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year- old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the...
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
