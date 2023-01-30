Read full article on original website
Kraken closes Abu Dhabi’s office, sacks 8 staff
Crypto exchange Kraken has closed its Abu Dhabi office and is ending support for United Arab Emirates’ national currency Dirham, Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The crypto firm discharged eight members of its MENA team, keeping the managing director Benjamin Ampen to oversee the transition in the region. The...
Indonesia to have national crypto exchange before June
The Trade Ministry of Indonesia had initially planned to set up a national cryptocurrency exchange by the end of 2022, but the ministry is now aiming to have the exchange set up before June 2023, according to a local news report. The bourse is being set up as part of...
Undercity will open the first Act-to-Earn village in Europe
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Undercity is opening a first-of-its-kind village dedicated to gamers, role players, and cosplayers in France. Spread 10,000 meter-square, the village will be everything an avid gamer hopes for and more. It will house a virtual reality room, atmosphere bar, streaming room, and retro-gaming room, to name just a few.
Four men controlled 86% of Tether shares in 2018
A group of four men controlled 86% shares of the largest stablecoin in 2018, according to documents reportedly viewed by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Tether’s owners include an odd bunch from varied backgrounds but lacking extensive financial experience, the WSJ reported. Giancarlo Devasini — a former plastic surgeon...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Kraken closes Abu Dhabi office; Bithumb owner arrested
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Feb. 2 saw Kraken announce the closure of its Abu Dhabi office. Meanwhile, Bithumb owner Kang Jong-hyun has been arrested on embezzlement charges. Elsewhere, a Texas judge has ruled in favor of Sam Bankman-Fried in a securities case. Plus, research on the “bullishness” of investors around the world.
Research: Asia, EU, US are bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts shows that Asia, the U.S., and the EU have been bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since late January. As the regional price metrics indicate, investors from all three regions feel more bullish on BTC than they do on ETH. In the meantime, year-over-year BTC supply for Asia means BTC will continue to increase in the short term.
ReserveBlock Announces Native Coin Listing on Bitrue and Deepcoin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, San Francisco, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire — Open source blockchain ReserveBlock has announced the listing of its native coin...
