Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts shows that Asia, the U.S., and the EU have been bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since late January. As the regional price metrics indicate, investors from all three regions feel more bullish on BTC than they do on ETH. In the meantime, year-over-year BTC supply for Asia means BTC will continue to increase in the short term.

1 DAY AGO