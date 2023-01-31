Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way
Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lovin’ the sun!
It will remain sunny this afternoon, but it will stay cool with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 44°. It will be clear this evening and then mostly clear after Midnight. It will drop below 32° before Midnight, and Little Rock will drop to 26° overnight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today
The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Our ice storm gradually comes to an end Thursday
Today is starting with a high chance of Freezing Rain in Central and much of South Arkansas with most places are starting off at or below 32° this morning. North AR is well below freezing with much lighter to no precipitation in places. The threat of Freezing Rain will...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One More Shot of Winter Weather
The latest round of winter weather will move out of Arkansas this evening with only a few flurries possible overnight with lows in the mid 20s. The final round of precipitation will begin moving into the state late Wednesday afternoon. Initially, some sleet is possible, but it appears freezing rain will be the predominant precipitation type through mid morning Thursday with a changeover to rain before the storm moves away after Noon on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s, lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday in the low 40s.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy conditions on Tuesday
TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures...
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showery Sunday, Ice likely this week
TONIGHT: Rain showers continue overnight with heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. No severe weather. Strong southerly winds 15-20 mph will keep temperatures in the 50s all night. SUNDAY: Scattered showers will continue over south and central Arkansas Sunday morning. For the rest of the day, the rain...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
KHBS
Thundersleet experienced in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ROGERS, Ark. — The rare phenomenon of thundersleet was captured on video in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Thundersleet is a thunderstorm that produces sleet and ice. It's like a rainstorm, except that rather than rain, sleet falls as the primary form of precipitation. These videos were taken...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Kait 8
Ice and trees make for a dangerous combination
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sleet and freezing rain hitting Northeast Arkansas, many areas could see trees with ice, causing a myriad of problems. It does not take much to cause a branch to snap off a tree and land on a power line or a house. Adam Acuff, who...
5newsonline.com
ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
Arkansas crews prepare for possible power outages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we all brace for the incoming winter weather— energy companies have also been doing the same. Entergy crews have been hard at work preparing for another round of winter weather in the Natural State. “We have been actually in storm restoration and storm...
Comments / 0