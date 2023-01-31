ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Braves: Ron Washington compares Vaughn Grissom to MLB greats at shortstop

Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington has worked with Vaughn Grissom all offseason, and he likes what he sees. Replacing an All-Star like Dansby Swanson is no easy task, and Atlanta is by no means placing all their eggs in Vaughn Grissom’s basket. But for now, the 22-year-old will enter Spring Training with a chance to compete for the starting shortstop job.
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more

While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
