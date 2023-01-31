Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.
KSDK
Remembering Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst on his 100th birthday
ST. LOUIS — On Feb. 2, Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Albert Fred "Red" Schoendienst would have turned 100 years old. Red Schoendienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Germantown, Illinois, about 40 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. He was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more
Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision
One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.
Dodgers Infielder Gets Rave Review from Top Prospect Evaluator
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas continues to hit, but it was his defensive improvement that really stood out in Keith Law's evaluation of him.
Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
Chip Caray elated to carry on family legacy as St. Louis Cardinals announcer
“The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of,” Chip said.
Braves: Ron Washington compares Vaughn Grissom to MLB greats at shortstop
Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington has worked with Vaughn Grissom all offseason, and he likes what he sees. Replacing an All-Star like Dansby Swanson is no easy task, and Atlanta is by no means placing all their eggs in Vaughn Grissom’s basket. But for now, the 22-year-old will enter Spring Training with a chance to compete for the starting shortstop job.
Rangers Prospect Trade Bait?
ESPN recently listed the Rangers' primary need and which player could help at the trade deadline.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more
While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
The Mariners Are Already Giving The Astros Bulletin Board Material For 2023
The Mariners Are Already Giving The Astros Bulletin Board Material For 2023
Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'
Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, writing in an Instagram post, "I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning."
Comments / 1