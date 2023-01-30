ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets’ Pete Alonso earns massive payday via projected extension

Just days after the New York Mets extended the contract of one young core player, Jeff McNeil, all the attention has now turned to Pete Alonso. The Mets slugger is coming off a huge year in which he led the National League in RBIs and made his second All-Star game. Alonso just turned 28 in December and, as a second-round draft pick of the Mets in 2016, is now heading into year five with the club at the major league level.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston

The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have one underrated bullpen arm set to play a bigger role in 2023

When the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas, little did they know that the best piece in that entire package would end up being nothing more than a toss-in? Lou Trivino was added to the deal that saw Montas head to New York, with Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, and Luis Medina heading back to Oakland. It appeared that he was added simply because Oakland knew he was going to be asking for a few million the next year, and he was struggling a bit with his pitch mix and settling into a groove.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter

The Yankees added to their pitching depth on Wednesday, signing Gray Fenter to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Fenter, 27, doesn’t have any major league experience. Rather, he’s only made it to Double-A. The Orioles spent a seventh-round pick on...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees add intriguing pitching prospect to farm system

Despite the New York Yankees playing things conservatively leading up to spring training, general manager Brian Cashman and his scouting department are hard at work finding promising minor-league talent that could make an impact at the major league level down the stretch. Their latest addition is right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy