Madison County Sheriff John Swaney (left) presents the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association Life Saving Award to Dep. Dominic Parks (middle) and Dep. Mike Stone. On Oct. 19, 2022, Parks and Stone were on patrol around Darby Drive in Jefferson Township when they noticed smoke coming from a resident’s home. They notified dispatch and began to check around the residence at which time a male was found still inside. Entry was made and the male was escorted out. He then advised deputies that his wife was still inside. Entry was made back into the residence and the female was located and escorted out of the home.

MADISON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO