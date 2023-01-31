Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
myfox28columbus.com
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide
Students were evacuated Thursday morning from a junior high school in Pickerington after an adult died by suicide on campus.
District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
Jezebel
Ohio Sheetz Employee Was Forced to Quit Her Job Because of Missing Teeth Caused By Domestic Violence
Rose Marie Counts, a woman from Circleville, Ohio claims she had no choice but to leave her job at her local Sheetz because her teeth—many of which she are missing because she says her ex-husband knocked them out of her mouth—violated the convenience store’s “smile policy.”
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
sciotopost.com
Controversy Over Circleville Sheetz Smile Policy Changes Corporate Decision
Circleville – A company based in Pennsylvania has reversed its policy after a local Circleville woman’s story went viral after she lost her two front teeth in a domestic violence situation. Sheetz is dropping its policy against hiring employees with dental issues after the story went viral last...
Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
columbusmessenger.com
Life Saving Award goes to two Madison County deputies
Madison County Sheriff John Swaney (left) presents the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association Life Saving Award to Dep. Dominic Parks (middle) and Dep. Mike Stone. On Oct. 19, 2022, Parks and Stone were on patrol around Darby Drive in Jefferson Township when they noticed smoke coming from a resident’s home. They notified dispatch and began to check around the residence at which time a male was found still inside. Entry was made and the male was escorted out. He then advised deputies that his wife was still inside. Entry was made back into the residence and the female was located and escorted out of the home.
Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial
CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire Outside of Amanda in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency crews are on the scene of a working structure fire just outside of Amanda around 2 am on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the 7600 block of Landis road SW in Amanda. Over a dozen fire department units are heading to the scene now.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
columbusunderground.com
The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall
Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
Knox Pages
Danville/Brinkhaven/Apple Valley law reports Jan. 19-31
DANVILLE -- These are the police reports from Danville, Brinkhaven and Apple Valley courtesy of the Danville Police Department and Chief Daniel J. Weckesser. These were the reports filed from Jan. 19 through Jan. 31.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
