MMAmania.com

FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia

Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Boxing Scene

Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now

Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Boxing Scene

Jarrett Hurd On The Comeback Trail: “I Want Big Charlo, Janibek, GGG"

Seemingly no fighter could stand toe to toe with Jarrett Hurd over the course of a 12-round fight. In order to win his IBF junior middleweight crown in 2017, the Maryland native stopped Tony Harrison dead in his tracks. Just one year later, Hurd parlayed his title win, along with a defense of his trinket against Austin Trout, into a unified reign by eking out a split decision victory against Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference

By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
BoxingNews24.com

What time is Navarrete vs. Wilson & Pedraza vs. Barboza on Friday?

Navarrete vs Wilson goes down Friday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and live on ESPN+.
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas On Facing Navarrete At 130: That’s A Fight That Would Be Thrilling To Mexican Fans

Emanuel Navarrete and Rey Vargas could become three-division champions within an eight-day span this month. The Mexican veterans never fought when they owned world titles in the 122-pound and 126-pound divisions, but Vargas thinks a title unification bout versus Navarrete is at least a possibility if they win their upcoming fights for unclaimed 130-pound championships.
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Beterbiev Said To Me, As A Professional, That’s The Hardest Fight He’s Ever Had

Anthony Yarde confirmed what was evident earlier Saturday night, that he gave Artur Beterbiev the most difficult fight of his professional career. Yarde relayed an exchange he had with Beterbiev following the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion’s eighth-round, technical-knockout win during a post-fight interview with BT Sport. “That’s what...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua & Jermaine Franklin agree to all terms for April 1st fight in London

By Brian Webber: Anthony Joshua & Jermain Franklin “agree to all terms” for a heavyweight clash in the main event on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Sky Sports reports the news of Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and the talented American Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) agreeing to terms for a mouth-watering 12 round headliner in two months. A press conference will be next week to announce the fight and get the ball rolling for the promotion.

