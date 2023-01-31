Read full article on original website
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Jarrett Hurd On The Comeback Trail: “I Want Big Charlo, Janibek, GGG"
Seemingly no fighter could stand toe to toe with Jarrett Hurd over the course of a 12-round fight. In order to win his IBF junior middleweight crown in 2017, the Maryland native stopped Tony Harrison dead in his tracks. Just one year later, Hurd parlayed his title win, along with a defense of his trinket against Austin Trout, into a unified reign by eking out a split decision victory against Erislandy Lara.
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
What time is Navarrete vs. Wilson & Pedraza vs. Barboza on Friday?
Navarrete vs Wilson goes down Friday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and live on ESPN+.
Rey Vargas On Facing Navarrete At 130: That’s A Fight That Would Be Thrilling To Mexican Fans
Emanuel Navarrete and Rey Vargas could become three-division champions within an eight-day span this month. The Mexican veterans never fought when they owned world titles in the 122-pound and 126-pound divisions, but Vargas thinks a title unification bout versus Navarrete is at least a possibility if they win their upcoming fights for unclaimed 130-pound championships.
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
Yarde: Beterbiev Said To Me, As A Professional, That’s The Hardest Fight He’s Ever Had
Anthony Yarde confirmed what was evident earlier Saturday night, that he gave Artur Beterbiev the most difficult fight of his professional career. Yarde relayed an exchange he had with Beterbiev following the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion’s eighth-round, technical-knockout win during a post-fight interview with BT Sport. “That’s what...
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”
Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday. ‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few...
Anthony Joshua & Jermaine Franklin agree to all terms for April 1st fight in London
By Brian Webber: Anthony Joshua & Jermain Franklin “agree to all terms” for a heavyweight clash in the main event on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Sky Sports reports the news of Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and the talented American Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) agreeing to terms for a mouth-watering 12 round headliner in two months. A press conference will be next week to announce the fight and get the ball rolling for the promotion.
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
