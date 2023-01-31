Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest - it's worth noting he's played through questionable tags the last few games. Expect him to go, but keep a close eye on his status nonetheless over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gordon continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Hawks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against Atlanta. Vlatko Cancar could return to the bench if Gordon is active on Saturday.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness and is questionable to face the Spurs on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.1 minutes against San Antonio. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Daniel Theis (knee) available to make season debut on Thursday
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active on Thursday for the first time this season. Theis missed extended time at the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Grant will be active on Friday night after Portland's forward was listed as questionable with concussion symptoms. In a matchup versus a Washington team ranked ninth in FanDuel points (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Grant to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (illness) ruled out for Friday's contest versus Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Payton II will not be available on the road after Portland's guard came down with an illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more time off the bench on Friday night. Sharpe's...
