Montana State

20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love

The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Will This Enormous Montana Grocery Store Drop Plastic Bags?

Would this move be an inconvenience for you, or would it finally make you remember to bring in your bags for groceries?. Remembering everything you need at the store can be a challenge. Do I need to pick up milk? Do I need another bag of chips? Did I forget anything? Well, they will have one more thing to consider if you shop for groceries at this store.
Should Self-Driving Vehicles Be Banned in Montana?

I sure hope you're not a Tesla owner already furious because of this headline, it's not my intention to antagonize. I ask the question "should self-driving vehicles be banned in Montana?" out of genuine concern based on some news stories I've read, and to be honest, a bias against using AI or autopilot for something as potentially dangerous as driving a vehicle. I mean, I've seen Terminator 2 after all.
A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande

This series originally appeared in Source NM. The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in strata, in oral traditions. More recently, in computer models. All tell of rapidly receding waters. A shrunken Rio Grande remains for thirstier landscapes and wildlife drawn to […] The post A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?

For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
[TRAILER] New Showtime Series on Montana and the Horror of MMIW

MMIW (Murdered Missing Indigenous Women) The statistics of this giant problem are mind-blowing. Every day indigenous women are at risk of violence, kidnapping, human trafficking, and even murder. Montana is no stranger to these tragedies. As Montana is home to 7 different Native American reservations and tribes. These crimes do...
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Ready, Aim, Fire: Joe Dwyer’s Shot To Success

As a young boy, Joe Dwyer loved nothing more than being in the great outdoors exploring the wonders of nature in Arizona with his father. He would fish on the lake instead of playing video games, even missing his own senior prom to take part in a bass fishing tournament. He had a passion for adventure and a love for all outdoor sporting activities. These days his life isn’t too much different…he just gets paid to be there, now!
