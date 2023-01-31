ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway after body found floating in lake near Immokalee apartment complex

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
UPDATE:

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC2 News that their investigation has ruled a man drowned inside a pond inside the Jubilation Gated Community off of Serenity Way and Lake Trafford Road.

A resident living in a nearby home called authorities after spotting the body floating facedown at around 6 p.m. The body was about fifteen yards from shore.

Collier County Deputies went into the water and recovered the man’s body. He has been identified, as his wallet and Florida license were recovered alongside the body.

CCSO has not provided NBC2 News with the man’s name or age.

ORIGINAL:

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found floating along a lake near an apartment complex in Immokalee.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the body was reported around 6:07 PM at an apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way.

CCSO said an investigation is underway.

No further information is available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

