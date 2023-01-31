Read full article on original website
Paramount+ Commences Production on "Frasier" Reboot
Frasier Crane Returns to Where It All Began for New Series. Legendary Director James Burrows to Direct First Two Episodes. New Series Produced by CBS Studios in Association with Grammnet NH Productions. Feb. 1, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the news series FRASIER, starring and executive produced by Kelsey...
Paramount+ Removes 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder'
Paramount+ has removed the streaming service's popular Original Series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder from it's programming libraries in the U.S. and Internationally. Additionally, Nickelodeon has removed all episodes from Nick.com in the U.S. The news comes as Nickelodeon is set to premiere the finale of the series, a revival of The Fairly OddParents, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).
Paramount+ Greenlights New Docuseries 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES GREENLIGHT OF NEW DOCUSERIES “LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA”. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in Partnership with C3 Presents,. the Three-Part Series Will Spotlight the Iconic Festival and Its Place in Music History. Feb.1, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced the greenlight of LOLLA: THE STORY...
Minions: The Rise of Gru | Streaming Soon | SkyShowtime
Minions: The Rise of Gru | Streaming Soon | SkyShowtime. Are you ready? The mischievous Minions are back for more wacky adventures in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just an 11 ¾-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. New episodes of Transformers: EarthSpark rollout March 3 exclusively on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ fo FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband,...
PrestonPlayz Does 6 INSANE Challenges To Reveal Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Hosts & Nominees! | Nickelodeon
PrestonPlayz Does 6 INSANE Challenges To Reveal Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Hosts & Nominees! | Nickelodeon. PrestonPlayz completes CRAZY challenges in order to figure out the Kids' Choice Awards 2023 nominees and hosts! He plays slime pong to reveal nominees for favorite video game, does a smash hit challenge for nominees of favorite global music star, and even spins the wheel of slime to reveal the KCA hosts!
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' on February 27
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere the brand-new original live-action comedy series, The Really Loud House, based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House. on Monday 27th February 2023!. The half-hour series (20 episodes) follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he goes on new adventures in the...
Cinesite to Animate 'The Smurfs' Movie
Cinesite has announced that it has been awarded animation work for the upcoming The Smurfs feature film, which is the first project from the new creative partnership between Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the company that owns the Smurfs brand. Production is underway, and the Cinesite Vancouver studio is recruiting talent across artist & technician posts. (Apply at cinesite.com/careers.)
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart. Let’s talk about the best binges of 2024 so far! We talk about the premiere episodes of Shrinking starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, Fleishman is in Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg, and more. Plus we discuss 1923, the incredible acting of Ghostbusters: Afterlife's McKenna Grace (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie), NFL playoff controversies, and Nikki Bella Says I Do.
Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind
Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind. Charli D'Amelio and Nate Burleson are hosting the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards! And to get ready for the show, they're going to have to have the right outfit. Paired with the iconic, "And WHY aren't you in uniform" line from SpongeBob, check out the FIRST sliming of our 2023 KCA hosts 🟢
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Watch Rosie Perez behind the scenes as she goes in depth about what to expect from her role as Olivia Delmont on this season of Your Honor. Stream new episodes of Your Honor every Friday on SHOWTIME.
Monster High Mysteries Ep 8: Catch the Mystery Suspect If You Can! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 8: Catch the Mystery Suspect If You Can! | Monster High. Things take a turn in this special episode when the suspect is finally revealed including why they have been sneaking around Monster High to stop the rally! Clawdeen, Frankie, Draculaura, Heath and more friends get this monster’s perspective on why they took the casketball trophy. Plus, watch until the end to see if the rally still happens!
'Avatar Generations' Launches on Mobile
Get In Your Element: Avatar Generations Launches on Mobile!. Today Crystal Dynamics Eidos Entertainment (CDE Entertainment), in association with Paramount Consumer Products and developer Navigator Games, launched the widely anticipated Avatar Generations, a turn-based squad RPG adventure for iOS and Android. Officially adapted from the beloved and iconic animated series from Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, future updates will expand the game into additional eras across the Avatar universe, including adventures based on The Rise of Kyoshi and The Legend of Korra. The free-to-play mobile game is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players who download the app during the launch period can expect in-game welcome rewards, such as Aang, the hero of Avatar: The Last Airbender, to add to their squad, alongside his companion Appa.
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf. - Exclusively on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/TheSmurfsKidsGummy/page/E4D126C1-3817-4ACC-A1B2-0CC97F1DE2D1?ref_=ast_bln. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
Big Time Rush Announces Surprise Concert at Ohio State
The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday, February 2 that boy band Big Time Rush will be visiting Ohio State on February 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
Beautiful Design with Elsa Garagarza, Bryan Konietzko, & Angela Song Mueller | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Beautiful Design with Elsa Garagarza, Bryan Konietzko, & Angela Song Mueller | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Celebrate the gorgeous design of Ba Sing Se and more with three key artists of the Avatarverse! This week Janet and Dante welcome the brilliantly talented Elsa Garagarza, Angela Song Mueller, and podcast regular and “dad,” Bryan Konietzko! Find out incredible behind-the-scenes details as Elsa (Supervising Background Designer) and Angela (Character Designer) talk about their artistic development and roles in the Avatarverse. Learn about the inspirations behind many of the gorgeous scenic and character designs of Book Two and beyond, and hear all three delve into the creative process of making an episode begin to come to life!
Sylvester Stallone Face | Big Game Spot | Paramount+
Paramount Mountain has free faces: The northern face, the southern face, and of course, the Sylvester Stallone Face. Check out Paramount+'s Big Game spot, featuring Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Sylvester Stallone and more below! How you doing?. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+!...
My Vaping Mistake: How it Strained My Relationships | AwesomenessTV
My Vaping Mistake: How it strained my relationships | AwesomenessTV. These teens’ addiction to vaping affected their relationships with everyone they knew, from family members to close friends. Meet Gilberth and Amalia and hear how vaping changed their lives. This video is presented by The Real Cost. If you...
