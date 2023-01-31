Get In Your Element: Avatar Generations Launches on Mobile!. Today Crystal Dynamics Eidos Entertainment (CDE Entertainment), in association with Paramount Consumer Products and developer Navigator Games, launched the widely anticipated Avatar Generations, a turn-based squad RPG adventure for iOS and Android. Officially adapted from the beloved and iconic animated series from Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, future updates will expand the game into additional eras across the Avatar universe, including adventures based on The Rise of Kyoshi and The Legend of Korra. The free-to-play mobile game is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players who download the app during the launch period can expect in-game welcome rewards, such as Aang, the hero of Avatar: The Last Airbender, to add to their squad, alongside his companion Appa.

