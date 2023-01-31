Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winterfest
This Saturday from noon to 4, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Winterfest. This ski party is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Main St. in downtown Moscow and features activities for all ages hosted by local businesses. Alcohol wristbands are $25/each and include a righteous event glass as well as 3 drink tickets. Wristbands will not be sold in advance. Additional drink tickets can also be purchased.
pullmanradio.com
Free Chocolate At Many Downtown Pullman Businesses Friday Night
The Downtown Pullman Association’s Annual Chocolate Decadence is Friday night. Free chocolate will be available from several downtown Pullman businesses from 5:00 to 8:00.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Public Library Hosting Open Make on February 1st and 15th
Visit the Moscow Public Library on February 1st and 15th from 3:30-4:30 for Open Make. Each session will have different Maker activities, and all materials will be provided. This event is open to all ages, children under 8 must have an adult caregiver with them.
pullmanradio.com
Grand Opening For New Colfax Coffee Shop SHOTZ Monday Morning
A new coffee shop in Colfax will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday morning. The Whitman County Gazette reports that SHOTZ will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at 11:00. SHOTZ is at the old Taco Time at 638 North Main Street. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
pullmanradio.com
Deadline for Moscow Art Commission Tiny Poem Workshop is 5pm on February 6
On Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moscow Art Commission will be hosting the Tiny Poem Workshop at Moscow City Hall. Moscow Poet Laureate, Stacy Boe Miller, will teach strategies for creating poetry, and workshop participants will go home with a button featuring a poem of their own. This workshop is presented free of charge to participants 13 years of age or older. Registration is available until 5 p.m. on February 6 and more information is available on the City website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.
pullmanradio.com
McConnell Mansion in Moscow Restored to Regular Operating Hours
Latah County Historical Society has officially brought McConnell Mansion Museum back to its regular operating hours. The mansion is located in Moscow, and is open from Tuesday through Saturday 1:00 – 4:00. For more information, call 208-882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
pullmanradio.com
Large Idaho Grant Will Help Fund New Broadband Connection Between Moscow & Grangeville
The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded a large grant to help pay for a local broadband infrastructure project. The 6.3 million dollar grant from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is being awarded to the Port of Lewiston. The money will help pay for a new broadband connection between Moscow and Grangeville. The agency says the project will support commerce and economic development in the region. The entire project is expected to cost nearly 12 million dollars. The work is set to be completed in 2027.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Opens its Submission Period for Storm Drain Murals
Moscow, Idaho has announced the opening of its submission period for Storm Drain Mural proposals. Each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $300 upon completion of the artwork. The murals will be on display for two to four years, and proposals will be accepted online via Submittable through March 9, 2023. For the submission form click the link https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit/ca64f012-ca59-4e32-95ac-ae97a2073112/moscow-public-art-2023-storm-drain-murals and more information, visit https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Enrollment Declines Continue Down 7% This Spring From A Year Ago
Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% systemwide this semester at about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
pullmanradio.com
Fuel Spill Cleanup On US195 South Of Colfax From Last Month’s Tanker Crash Continues
Cleanup of that fuel spill from a tanker truck crash South of Colfax on U.S. Highway 195 continues three weeks after the collision. Washington Department of Ecology crews are removing contaminated soil next to the highway where 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled. Traffic delays near Prune Orchard Road continue as the highway is down to one lane where the crews are working. The spill is still contained and officials say there is no fuel sheen on the South Fork of the Palouse River downstream in Colfax.
Comments / 0