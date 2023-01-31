Cleanup of that fuel spill from a tanker truck crash South of Colfax on U.S. Highway 195 continues three weeks after the collision. Washington Department of Ecology crews are removing contaminated soil next to the highway where 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled. Traffic delays near Prune Orchard Road continue as the highway is down to one lane where the crews are working. The spill is still contained and officials say there is no fuel sheen on the South Fork of the Palouse River downstream in Colfax.

COLFAX, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO