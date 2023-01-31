Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
McConnell Mansion in Moscow Restored to Regular Operating Hours
Latah County Historical Society has officially brought McConnell Mansion Museum back to its regular operating hours. The mansion is located in Moscow, and is open from Tuesday through Saturday 1:00 – 4:00. For more information, call 208-882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
Humane Society of the Palouse Seeking Pet Food Donations
MOSCOW, ID - With their current stock of pet food running low, the Humane Society of the Palouse is seeking donations for its pet food and supply pantry!. The pantry, which provides free pet food and other necessary pet supplies to residents in Latah County, runs solely on donations. If...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Male wearing a white ski mask. Dark hoodie. Walking around the area on foot. Officer responded. UTL. No report. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00855 Found Property. Incident Address : UNIVERSITY AVE; UI MEMORIAL GYM. MOSCOW ID...
pullmanradio.com
Large Idaho Grant Will Help Fund New Broadband Connection Between Moscow & Grangeville
The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded a large grant to help pay for a local broadband infrastructure project. The 6.3 million dollar grant from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is being awarded to the Port of Lewiston. The money will help pay for a new broadband connection between Moscow and Grangeville. The agency says the project will support commerce and economic development in the region. The entire project is expected to cost nearly 12 million dollars. The work is set to be completed in 2027.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winterfest
This Saturday from noon to 4, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Winterfest. This ski party is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Main St. in downtown Moscow and features activities for all ages hosted by local businesses. Alcohol wristbands are $25/each and include a righteous event glass as well as 3 drink tickets. Wristbands will not be sold in advance. Additional drink tickets can also be purchased.
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
pullmanradio.com
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects
The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
pullmanradio.com
Grand Opening For New Colfax Coffee Shop SHOTZ Monday Morning
A new coffee shop in Colfax will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday morning. The Whitman County Gazette reports that SHOTZ will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at 11:00. SHOTZ is at the old Taco Time at 638 North Main Street. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
pullmanradio.com
Free Chocolate At Many Downtown Pullman Businesses Friday Night
The Downtown Pullman Association’s Annual Chocolate Decadence is Friday night. Free chocolate will be available from several downtown Pullman businesses from 5:00 to 8:00.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested in Lewiston after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers reported to the facility around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for what was initially reported as a battery. The suspect, Sandra McCarty, was reportedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth before nurses intervened. McCarty had left the scene before police arrived.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation
LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
lhsmagpie.com
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho
Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Comments / 0