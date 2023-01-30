Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
thscougarclaw.com
Tomball ranked as area’s top district
Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
coveringkaty.com
Taylor High School student wins Best Supporting Performer award
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School theatre and choir student Eduardo Agnese is the winner of BroadwayWorld's Best Supporting Performer in a Musical award. BroadWorld is a theatre news website based in New York City. It covers Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theater productions. Agnese is being...
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
tomballisd.net
Tomball ISD Student-Athletes Celebrated on National Signing Day
TOMBALL - Tomball ISD celebrated Tomball High School and Tomball Memorial High School student-athletes as they each signed to continue their education and playing careers at universities across the nation on National Signing Day. 11 Student-Athletes Honored. FOOTBALL. Carlos Alvarado - United States Military Academy West Point. EJ Ball -...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
Tomball ISD approves interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
Tomball ISD is set to add four new school resource officers to its slate of 12 officers after the Tomball ISD board of trustees approved an interlocal agreement with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office during its Jan. 10 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD is set to...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe
Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
cw39.com
Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
papercitymag.com
Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home
Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
