ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Establishes Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics
The University of California, Davis, has launched the Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics to advance basic knowledge about the mechanisms of psychedelics and translate it into safe and effective treatments for diseases such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others. The new institute will bring together scientists across a range of disciplines and partner with the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that key discoveries lead to new medicines for patients.
ucdavis.edu
Campus Pauses to Remember Victims
Dozens of people gathered Wednesday (Feb. 1) on the Memorial Union’s South Patio for a Campuswide Moment of Reflection and a minute of silence for recent victims of violence around the nation. Sadness and tears marked the occasion — but there was anger, too. “We can feel and...
ucdavis.edu
IQ changes over time may help track development, guide intervention in autistic youth
(SACRAMENTO) — A long-term study byUC Davis MIND Institute researchers confirms that changes in the IQ level of autistic children may help predict their path of communication and behavioral development as adolescents. The new work builds on a previous MIND Institute study of IQ trajectories in autistic children ages...
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Joint Union High School District: Feb 2023 Superintendent Message
Roseville, Calif.- We are quickly moving forward in our spring term, and there is a lot going on at Roseville Joint Union High School District in February. This month we commemorate School Counselors Week, which is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the amazing contributions of school counselors all over the nation – and especially right here at RJUHSD! I want to offer a special thanks to each and every one of our counselors who guides students in planning their futures and encourages them to dream big.
ucdavis.edu
CHANCELL-ING: Hate Is the Virus We’re Fighting Now
This month, I’m inviting all members of the Davis community to stand strong and take action in the face of hate. Through Healthy Davis Together, we’ve already demonstrated how much we can achieve and serve as models for other communities around the nation when we join together. One thing that became immediately apparent during the pandemic was that our results to prevent the spread of the virus were strong because of our collective, sustained and collaborative effort.
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
KCRA.com
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
QSR magazine
Local Kitchens to Open Five Locations in Northern California
Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Eville eye
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville City School District to implement All Day TK & Kindergarten Programs
Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) has announced the extension of its Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program to 5 hours per day and Kindergarten to 6 hours per day beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Priority registration for 2023-24 for all new, returning and inter/intra-district transfer students, including the...
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
SFGate
Intel warns officials it plans 343 layoffs at its Folsom campus
This article originally appeared on KCRA.com. Intel Corporation has told state and local officials that it plans to lay off about 340 workers at its Folsom campus. The news came in WARN Act notices to the state’s Employment Development Department, Folsom’s mayor and other officials. The WARN Act requires employers to provide 60-day notice to workers and state officials of mass layoffs.
Underground aquifer storage growing as more river water is pumped into wells
WOODLAND, Calif. — After historic rains hit California over a three week period, many have been wondering if enough is being done to store the excess water. The city of Woodland has been prepared for water storage for over a decade. What started off as a treatment facility to clean water soon became a treatment and underground storage facility.
