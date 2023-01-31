Roseville, Calif.- We are quickly moving forward in our spring term, and there is a lot going on at Roseville Joint Union High School District in February. This month we commemorate School Counselors Week, which is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the amazing contributions of school counselors all over the nation – and especially right here at RJUHSD! I want to offer a special thanks to each and every one of our counselors who guides students in planning their futures and encourages them to dream big.

