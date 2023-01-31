ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Dana Point, CA

Citizens’ Climate Education: A Renewed Effort to Recycle Responsibly

Recently, I overheard a resident active in the community declare that barely 2% of containers thrown in our residential trash bins were actually recycled. Because recycling, reusing and repurposing (the triple Rs) is a personal choice I made years ago, especially concerning the endless supply of consumer plastic, I was alarmed, and wondered if that statement was true.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

Youth Program Shares Ocean Experiences from Dana Point Harbor

Aboard Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari’s vessel, the Hoku Nai’a, members of Big Brothers Big Sisters Orange County embarked on a whale watching excursion out of the Dana Point Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 28. The whale-watching excursion is one of many activities that are part...
DANA POINT, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Grom of the Week: Marlo Leigh Harris

Last week, a pumping winter swell greeted the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach for the WSL’s Qualifying Series first event of the season. The draw was stacked with local talent from San Clemente and Dana Point, and when the contest was over, San Clemente’s Sawyer Lindblad and Bella Kenworthy finished first and second in the women’s division, respectively, while Crosby Colapinto landed in third for the men.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CARLSBAD, CA

RH Dana Elementary Students Spread Kindness

To promote inclusion and proactively prevent bullying, students at RH Dana Elementary School participated in the Great Kindness Challenge from Jan. 23-27. The elementary school students joined more than 18 million kids from more than 36,000 schools engaging in various kind acts such as writing letters to first responders, cheering up someone having a bad day, and eating lunch with someone new.
CARLSBAD, CA
DANA POINT, CA

Festival of Whales to Partner with Laguna Cliffs Marriott

Musical artists Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will headline the Festival of Whales Foundation’s inaugural Concerts on the Cliff at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa on March 4. The special “Ladies Night” event will be held on the resort’s Vue Lawn, where two-time Easton, a Grammy Award-winning...
DANA POINT, CA
DANA POINT, CA

Dana Hills Boys Basketball Clinches First League Title Since 2014

For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. It’s been a tight race in the Sea View League, one that will go down to the final day, but the Dana Hills boys basketball team claimed at least its share of glory on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
DANA POINT, CA

