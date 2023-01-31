Last week, a pumping winter swell greeted the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach for the WSL’s Qualifying Series first event of the season. The draw was stacked with local talent from San Clemente and Dana Point, and when the contest was over, San Clemente’s Sawyer Lindblad and Bella Kenworthy finished first and second in the women’s division, respectively, while Crosby Colapinto landed in third for the men.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO