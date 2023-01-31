Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
maritime-executive.com
Germany Launches the First of Two New Offshore Wind Tenders for 2023
Germany launched the first of two planned new tender packages for offshore wind farm development sites as part of the government’s plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. Germany is already third in the world with approximately 8 GW of installed capacity from wind farms but had slowed development in recent years.
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
maritime-executive.com
Project to Demonstrate Hydrogen Carrier Powering Fuels Cells on CSOV
The Ship-aH2oy project, which consists of a consortium of 17 companies, seeks to develop and demonstrate a zero-emission propulsion technology that they believe could revolutionize the efforts to adopt hydrogen as a power source for shipping. The project calls for incorporating a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) and hydrogen release unit into the ship. The European Union is awarding €15 million ($16.3 million) to the five-year effort to develop the technology and demonstrate it on a service operation vessel operated by Edda Wind.
maritime-executive.com
Drydock and Ship Repair Yard Being Developed in Jamaica
Efforts are proceeding to open a new ship repair yard and maintenance operation in Kingston, Jamaica. Government officials and the project sponsors highlight Jamaica’s strategic position located near key routes serving the Caribbean, Central America, and ships using the Panama Canal. The yard is expected to provide good-paying jobs and importantly attract foreign exchange to the Caribbean nation.
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Develop Mega-Container Terminal in Northwest India
DP World won a major concession to develop and operate a new mega-container terminal in northwest India which will be part of the strategic investment required to support India’s ambitions to increase global trade. The new facility when completed will be able to handle ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) and add a capacity for handling 2.19 million TEU in an emerging industrial region with a strategic position close to the Gulf of Oman.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil Proceeds with Sinking Aircraft Carrier Despite Protests
The Brazilian Navy confirmed that it plans to move forward with a controlled sinking of the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo in Brazilian waters. While they will not disclose the exact timing or location it is expected that they will move forward expeditiously after warning that the vessel was at severe risk of losing stability and buoyancy and after clearing a last-minute hurdle when a court refused a possible injunction to halt the sinking. All of this is happening as a war of words is also taking place between the Turkish scrappers and the Brazilian authorities.
maritime-executive.com
French Navy Seizes 3,000 Assault Rifles From Dhow in Gulf of Oman
A French warship has seized a major shipment of weapons from a dhow off the coast of Yemen, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is the latest in a series of arms interdictions in the region as allied Western navies crack down on the smuggling routes connecting Yemen's Houthi rebels with their Iranian suppliers.
maritime-executive.com
Virginia Port Authority's Inland Port Switches to 100% Green Power
The Port of Virginia's inland port in Front Royal has made the switch to 100 percent renewable electrical power for its own operations, making it among the first facilities of its kind to fully "green" the power supply for its infrastructure. Virginia Inland Port was the first intermodal facility of...
maritime-executive.com
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Joins Race to Design Ammonia Bunker Vessels
Efforts to build out the infrastructure that will be required to support the introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel are continuing with Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. becoming the latest to report it is developed a bunker vessel design. The toxic nature of ammonia and its unique properties are among the challenges that the shipbuilders are working to overcome to support the adoption of ammonia as an alternative fuel.
maritime-executive.com
UKHO Delays Phase Out of Admiralty Paper Charts Till At Least 2030
Six months after setting a 2026 target for the complete withdrawal from production of all paper navigation charts, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) said today that in response to user feedback, it now plans to continue to provide a paper chart service until at least 2030. While saying that still believes the future of navigation is digital, they said consultations with users and various organizations highlighted several important transnational and regulatory factors that need further consideration.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's Proposal to Sink “Toxic” Carrier Raises Environmental Protest
Environmental groups are vocally protesting the suggestion that Brazil might sink its decommissioned aircraft carrier the NAe São Paulo as a solution to the fate of the hulk stranded offshore after Turkey refused the vessel for recycling and Brazilian ports refused to let the ship return to dock. The carrier built by the French in the late 1950s and operated by Brazil till it was decommissioned in 2018 has been stranded at sea for nearly six months with the Brazilian Navy contending the hull and structure are rapidly decaying.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Secures Access to New Strategic Base Sites in the Philippines
Amidst heightened tensions with China over maritime sovereignty and fishing rights, the government of the Philippines has agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more base sites on its territory. The new locations for forward-deployed assets could assist the U.S. in responding to any potential Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, according to analysts.
Comments / 0