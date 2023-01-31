Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, Hillsboro
Melba Charlene (Hensley) Brooks, 80, of Hillsboro died Jan. 22, 2023, in Gilbert, Ariz. Born Dec. 20, 1942, in Steele, she was the daughter of the late Mary Brockman and Orvil Hensley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Brooks. She is survived by a son: Christopher (Tina)...
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: St. Pius graduate pumps new blood into officials’ ranks
By day, Jeremy Isenman is a data scientist working for Nestle Purina PetCare (formerly Ralston Purina) in downtown St. Louis. By night, he patrols the hardwood as a high school basketball official. Friday night, he worked the championship game of the boys Bruce Thomas Tournament at Herculaneum, won convincingly by Windsor 52-36 over Northwest.
myleaderpaper.com
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
myleaderpaper.com
'Share the Love' Photo Contest
Over 50 Leader readers submitted their wedding-related pictures in the “Share the Love” photo contest held in conjunction with the annual Leader Wedding Fair. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
New place, new fun: Leader Wedding Fair set for Feb. 5
Are you busily planning your own wedding? Helping someone else plan theirs? Or maybe you’re just a fan of looking at dresses and flowers and tasting cake samples. Whatever the motivation, you’ll have plenty to see and learn at the annual Leader Wedding Fair, held this year in a new location. This year’s event is slated for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill Fire adds three new firefighters
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has hired three new firefighters, expanding its staff of full-time firefighters from 21 to 24, Chief Mick Fischer said. Shawn Hahl, Ryan Jorcke and Joseph Smith began working for the district in early January, Fischer said. Each of the new firefighters is paid a...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
kfmo.com
House Springs Man Arrested on Drug Charges
(Washington County, MO) A man from House Springs, 49 year old Richard Charles Ide, is facing charges of manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine precursors. The charges come after Washington County law enforcement authorities served a search warrant on a property in the Woodland Lakes subdivision January 26th. They found Ide in a camper with materials that field tested positive as fentanyl and methamphetamine. Other items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine were also located in the camper with Ide. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is set to go to court for a bond reduction hearing February 7th.
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
