GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.

