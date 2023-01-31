ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
Performance and wellness center planned for Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson student-athletes could soon have a new performance and wellness center. On Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees gave approval for phase 1 of the project, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. (Video above is...
Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset

CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
Upstate chef receives statewide honor

ABBEVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate chef is being recognized for her local flavors and community collaborations, earning her the honor of2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Erica McCier is the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in Abbeville. In January, she and three other South Carolina chefs were named...
$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Someone in Spartanburg won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5. The lucky ticket was bought at Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. (Related video above: Buncombe County woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000) The Palmetto Cash 5ticket matched all five numbers drawn on...
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
Greenville: Soteria searches for new workshop after fire, faces opposition

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps men and women coming out of prison is working to rebuild but is facing some roadblocks. A fire destroyed Soteria Community Development Corporation's workshop over the summer, which houses their woodworking business. "Totally destroyed our woodshop," CEO Jerry Blassingame said. "We...
