Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
WYFF4.com
Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
WYFF4.com
Performance and wellness center planned for Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson student-athletes could soon have a new performance and wellness center. On Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees gave approval for phase 1 of the project, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. (Video above is...
Clemson impresses top QB target, family on ‘very special’ visit
The lone quarterback prospect that Clemson played host to last weekend was Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White. The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class traveled to Tiger Town for (...)
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
WYFF4.com
'I see an opportunity for the ground to be molded': Easley man looks to break barriers in professional bowling
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Pushing the needle forward comes in many shapes and forms and one upstate man is playing his part in the sport of bowling. It's a sport that is a game for most but for Adrian Ivery from Easley, South Carolina, it's a way of life. "Each...
WYFF4.com
Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset
CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
WYFF4.com
Athletic trainer performs CPR for 10 minutes after SC athlete goes into cardiac arrest during game
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An athletic trainer performed CPR for 10 minutes after an Upstate middle school basketball player went into cardiac arrest during a game, according to the school. Denny Vauters, of Southside Christian School, said on Tuesday night, during the junior varsity basketball team at Brashier Middle College,...
WYFF4.com
'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
WYFF4.com
Upstate chef receives statewide honor
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate chef is being recognized for her local flavors and community collaborations, earning her the honor of2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Erica McCier is the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in Abbeville. In January, she and three other South Carolina chefs were named...
WYFF4.com
Man wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket while picking up dinner in Easley, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — A man has won $250,000 off of a lottery ticket in Easley while picking up dinner, according to South Carolina Lottery officials. Officials say that the man was on the way to pick up a bite to eat when he stopped at the OM Food Mart on Highway 153 in Easley for a Powerball and scratch-off ticket.
WYFF4.com
$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Someone in Spartanburg won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5. The lucky ticket was bought at Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. (Related video above: Buncombe County woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000) The Palmetto Cash 5ticket matched all five numbers drawn on...
WYFF4.com
Upstate wife thinks husband’s $500K winning ticket is a fake
WOODRUFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man won $500,000 with one lottery ticket and said he couldn't wait to show his wife. “When she saw it, she thought it was a fake,” he said. The husband won big off a $10 scratch-off from the Scotchman #3823 at 7274...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Greenville: Soteria searches for new workshop after fire, faces opposition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps men and women coming out of prison is working to rebuild but is facing some roadblocks. A fire destroyed Soteria Community Development Corporation's workshop over the summer, which houses their woodworking business. "Totally destroyed our woodshop," CEO Jerry Blassingame said. "We...
