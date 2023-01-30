ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand

By Adam Uren
By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
Adam Uren

Energy providers in Minnesota are calling on residents to reduce their energy usage Monday evening and Tuesday as the cold snap sweeping across the central U.S. is inducing peak energy demand.

Temperatures have plunged below zero in Minnesota and it's also frigid – in relative terms – in states that lie further south.

Xcel Energy has said Tuesday its an "Energy Action Day," noting that people are using more energy than usual to heat their homes, and arguing that "by using less or shifting usage, you can save energy and help everyone stay warm this winter."

It has a series of tips for its gas and electricity customers to keep their usage down on Tuesday, with Monday's overnight temperatures dipping to -11.

Elsewhere, Minnesota Power in northeastern Minnesota is calling on its customers to set their thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, while encouraging those with electric heat to install programmable thermostats.

In southern Minnesota, the Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative has issued a "peak alert" for between 5-8 p.m. Monday, urging people to shift avoidable electricity use until after 5 p.m.

Their advice includes reducing thermostats to 68 – lower if nobody's home, using a microwave for dinner rather than the oven, and charging electric vehicles, running a dishwasher, or watching TV later in the evening.

In 2021, a cold snap impacting the central U.S. saw a huge spike in energy prices, which utilities have since been trying to recoup from customers in Minnesota and other states.

Randy H.
4d ago

Is this a sign of things to come, thanks to the DFL push for zero carbon electricity production by 2040? This isn't even that big of a cold snap. What if we were having one of those polar vortexes with temps of -20 or below for a week.

Farmer
3d ago

Because wind turbines don't like the cold and not enough daylight hours for solar. So, we are going down the wrong path and will be paying dearly.

Me
4d ago

“It’s colder outside so we don’t want you to use your heat as much. You might freeze but at least you are using less energy! “

