Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one

Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County have charged Mikala J. Ness, 27, with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with Friday's crash that killed 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. and injured his 14-year-old sister Tamya Gayton.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told investigators a fast-traveling Toyota Corolla passed her vehicle in the left lane on 78th Street between Portland Avenue and 12th Avenue.

Moments later, she heard a loud thud, saw the Toyota Corolla swerve and saw one of the teens who'd been walking on the side of the road go "flying into the air," charges state.

The witness pulled over and rushed to help the crash victims, while Ness allegedly continued driving eastbound on 78th Street and then southbound on 12th Avenue South.

As officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller reported a woman had crashed her car into a median near the Mall of America.

As Ness waited with the caller, she allegedly started crying and "made statements that she hit two people with her car and killed somebody," charges state.

When officers arrived, Ness allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. She told police she'd been coming from a holiday party, but couldn't remember where.

The complaint alleges that when asked if she remembered hitting someone, Ness responded, "I feel like I did, but I don't know."

A preliminary breath test administrated at the scene registered over the legal limit at 0.13.

At the hospital, Tamya Gayton told police she and her brother had been walking home to their mother's Richfield apartment after buying candy from the nearby Walmart store.

They had been walking on the side of the roadway because the sidewalk was covered in snow, charges state.