Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Interdisciplinary studies study away program hosts its first trip to Puerto Rico

From the art-filled historic streets of New Orleans to the island with bright-blue ocean views, the interdisciplinary studies program is taking students to the island of enchantment this summer through its study away program. Katia Destine, sophomore interdisciplinary studies major, is one of the 15 UCF students going on the...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year

COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
COCOA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF library set to reopen third floor in late February

After almost two years of construction, the UCF library's third floor will reopen on Feb. 27, according to the library's website. At 10 a.m. that day, students will be given the opportunity to participate in a treasure hunt hosted by the library with a prize of a limited-edition duck for the first 300 participants.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking is coming for Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum

OVIEDO, Fla. - Happening soon, local leaders will break ground on a restoration project in Seminole County for the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. "There are two parts to this building - the first part is the original," said Judith Dolores Smith as she walked around the exterior of what is left of the Gabriella Jamestown Colored School. It is the only structure of its kind still standing 92 years later.
OVIEDO, FL
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Natural hair care products introduced at Knightstop

After a year of working with Student Government's Black Caucus, a UCF student was able to introduce the first natural hair care products on campus. Sophomore film major Shariah Brown said during her first year, she struggled to get natural hair care products. These products are designed for people with textured hair and are commonly used by Black people, she said.

