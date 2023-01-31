Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Interdisciplinary studies study away program hosts its first trip to Puerto Rico
From the art-filled historic streets of New Orleans to the island with bright-blue ocean views, the interdisciplinary studies program is taking students to the island of enchantment this summer through its study away program. Katia Destine, sophomore interdisciplinary studies major, is one of the 15 UCF students going on the...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year
COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF library set to reopen third floor in late February
After almost two years of construction, the UCF library's third floor will reopen on Feb. 27, according to the library's website. At 10 a.m. that day, students will be given the opportunity to participate in a treasure hunt hosted by the library with a prize of a limited-edition duck for the first 300 participants.
fox35orlando.com
Groundbreaking is coming for Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum
OVIEDO, Fla. - Happening soon, local leaders will break ground on a restoration project in Seminole County for the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. "There are two parts to this building - the first part is the original," said Judith Dolores Smith as she walked around the exterior of what is left of the Gabriella Jamestown Colored School. It is the only structure of its kind still standing 92 years later.
Destin Log
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
Orlando to consider new $600K plan to rehome people experiencing homelessness
Next week, the Orlando City Council will decide whether to give the organization a new contract tasking it with overseeing a new rapid rehousing program with the city.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
WDW News Today
DeSantis Says Bill for Florida to Take Over Disney’s Reedy Creek is in Development
A bill for the Florida government to take control of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is in the works, Governor Ron DeSantis says. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Tuesday night that DeSantis is expecting a special session next week that would cover the Reedy Creek issue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
Brevard schools launches parent survey in search of next superintendent
The district has been under an interim superintendent since Mark Mullins stepped down last December.
wmfe.org
Improvements along I-4 are included in DeSantis' plan to expedite road projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion plan to accelerate several road projects across the state, including work along Interstate 4 that should ease congestion in Polk County and Orlando. Speaking at a news conference in Auburndale on Monday, DeSantis said a plan he will present to the legislature...
Inside the Magic
Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property
According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Natural hair care products introduced at Knightstop
After a year of working with Student Government's Black Caucus, a UCF student was able to introduce the first natural hair care products on campus. Sophomore film major Shariah Brown said during her first year, she struggled to get natural hair care products. These products are designed for people with textured hair and are commonly used by Black people, she said.
Mills 50 retail property eyed for redevelopment
A new urban infill redevelopment project may be in the works in the popular Mills 50 area, near downtown Orlando.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County in Line for Billions from Governor’s Transportation Improvements Program
An initiative announced by Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday that would allocate $7 billion in traffic congestion relief to the state, including $2.8 billion to Osceola County for needed transportation improvements designed to benefit commuters and businesses, has brought praise from Osceola County leaders. “Osceola is already on the move...
