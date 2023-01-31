In a Wednesday morning surprise, Tom Brady announced his retirement “for good” with a selfie video from the beach. “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much – to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors – I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

