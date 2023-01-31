ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby (wrist) sidelined for at least 4 games

 3 days ago

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for at least the next four games with a left wrist injury, the team announced Monday.

The Raptors were on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, losing 114-106. They're set to visit the Utah Jazz , Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies over the next week. Imaging has been done on the wrist and Anunoby will be re-evaluated when the Raptors return home after their game in Memphis on Feb. 5.

Anunoby suffered the injury in the second quarter of Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors after falling hard on his left arm and shoulder after getting fouled on a drive. He exited after splitting the free throws and hasn't played since.

With the Raptors six games below .500 and currently outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, Anunoby's name has come up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline Feb. 9.

Anunoby, 25, is averaging nearly 17 points per game and leads the league in steals.

