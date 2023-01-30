Read full article on original website
Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors
In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
Did You Know Texas is the 2nd Best State to Live ‘Off the Grid’?
Whether it’s the idea of just living a simpler life, or just not dealing with the annoyances of going into work each day and deal with the hassle, just about everyone who lives in Texas has thought about how great it would be to ‘live off the grid’. But to most of us, it's a dream that will probably never happen because having that paycheck come in is a gigantic help in paying those monthly bills. But if you really want to live off the grid, Texas is supposed to be the 2nd best state in the country to make that happen.
Never Mind the Groundhog…Here In Texas It’s Bee Cave Bob Day
Things are already warming up. When it comes to predicting the weather, science is always the way to go, right? Not necessarily. Computers have studied the accuracy of almanac formulas to derive long-range forecasts. Surprisingly, in many cases, the almanacs achieve nearly identical success rates. With that in mind, history...
TX Has One of the Top 2 Best Places to Live in the Entire U.S.
“Sandwich Generation”: adults with at least one living parent age 65+ and who are either raising a child younger than 18 or providing financial support to a grown child age 18 or older. THE SANDWICH GENERATION CHALLENGES. Right now those who fall into the sandwich generation are stressed, there's...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes 87 Stores – Here Are the 4 Closing in Texas
Bed Bath & Beyond announced they are closing 87 stores across 30 states after cautioning they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Of those 87 stores, 4 of them are in Texas. The company alluded to the fact that they had already started cutting costs due to low earnings and that there were additional $80 million to $100 million cuts coming. Those cuts apparently include closing several stores.
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
Is It Illegal In Texas To Cut My Neighbor’s Tree Limbs If They Hang Into My Yard?
It's not my tree! That's probably what you are thinking when a neighbor's tree limbs hang over into your yard. And, if It gets on your nerves and the neighbor isn't doing anything about it, can you act on it? Maybe you have asked them nicely to trim their tree that hangs over into your yard and they have done nothing about it. Maybe you decide it's time to trim it yourself. Question is, is it illegal for you to TRIM your neighbor's tree if it hangs over into your yard?
Your Heated Car Seats May Be More Than a Pain in the….
The past week here in Texas has been brutal. Ok, compared to Minnesota not that brutal. For Texas though, the icy mornings that culminated in the ice storm were bad. It just seems the damp cold and the howling winds cut all they through to your soul. With that in...
20 Years Ago When Texas Became a Part of The Space Shuttle Columbia Tragedy
For some of us, it is unbelievable that the Columbia tragedy happened 20 years ago, but it was February 1, 2003, when the tragedy happened and Texas became the area where the debris fell to earth. Last Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at Kennedy Space Center not only to...
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Join the Mormon Church When He Gets Off House Arrest
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found his faith while being holed up on house arrest in Utah. The rapper recently revealed he plans to join the Mormon Church when he is freed from his home confinement. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard ran their cover story with the reclusive rap artist...
How Do You Know a Local Power Outage vs. a Rolling Blackout?
With winter rearing its ugly head this week and everyone on edge about the Texas power grid, how can you tell a local outage and a rolling blackout?. If ERCOT calls for a rolling blackout, information will be available through many sources including local media, ERCOT's Facebook, Twitter, and their app, and emergency alerts through emergency e-mail which you can sign up for on the ERCOT website.
Texans Trying to Save Money in 2023, Here are 25 Ways To Do It!
I’m convinced that it costs nearly $20 to leave the house, by the time you think about gas and whatever it is that you have to do, you’re going to have spent nearly $20 every time. It seems like gas prices are creeping up once again, and grocery shopping is now costing as much as a rent or mortgage payment for most families in Texas. Which is why I wanted to share 25 ideas to help you save money in 2023.
