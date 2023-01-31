Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Jan. 27

Proposition #1 Survey Results

As you know, a proposition needed to help fund a new Civic Center facility failed in August. To help us better understand the “why” behind your vote, whether you supported or opposed it, we asked residents to take a brief survey on this issue. The response rate has been fantastic, and the information submitted to date will be presented to the City Council at their January 28th retreat for review. If you are interested in taking a peak at the results we have received so far, take a look at the retreat packet.

After the survey closes, we will post an official summary for public review. Here are some of the survey highlights:

We have received 482 responses.

The primary source of information on Proposition #1 for residents was the Voter Pamphlet, with the City Scene magazine being a close second.

Most of the respondents indicated they voted no on Proposition #1.

Those who voted yes stated they supported the proposed Civic Center for a community gathering spot because the current building is deteriorating.

Those who voted no stated they opposed the proposed Civic Center because it was too expensive and they didn’t trust the plan.

Thank you to all the residents that took the time to respond. Your participation will help us determine and communicate a plan moving forward. Stay tuned for the final report.

Final Call for the City Council Vacancy

There is still time to apply to fill the vacancy of City Council Position #5. This temporary appointment will expire upon certification of the November 2023 General Election. Interested residents must apply by noon, February 1, 2023. To obtain an application, visit City Hall or the city’s website. Interviews are planned for February 6th. For additional information, please reach out to City Clerk Brooks Wall.

Pop-up Blood Donation Event coming to City Hall

They say that kindness is love in action. And donating blood is the very best example of a stranger’s kindness. Our next City of Normandy Park pop-up blood donation event in the City Council Chambers is on Thursday, February 2nd, and Friday, February 3rd. Click here to sign up.

King Conservation District is holding its Annual Election.

Normandy Park is part of the King Conservation District (KCD). KCD is a nonregulatory, special purpose district funded mainly through rates and charges with a mission to promote the sustainable use of natural resources through voluntary stewardship in King County. And they are holding the annual board of supervisor election now through February 14, 2023. Like the last three years, the KCD election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access in partnership with Democracy Live, with alternative options for requesting physical ballots. King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results.

Eligible voters can access their ballots and election information at https://kingcd.org/election.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with me at [email protected].

“Have a great week!”

Amy Arrington, City Manager

City of Normandy Park

801 SW 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

(206) 248-8246 (Direct Phone)