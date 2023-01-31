Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women's access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats comes in response to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico. A legislative panel will consider endorsing the bill at a Friday public hearing. The measure would also ban interference with gender-affirming care. The anti-abortion ordinances reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other items intended for abortions.
wcn247.com
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are wading into the housing crisis with a proposal to free up vacant parcels of state-owned land that could be leased or sold at a discount for affordable housing projects. The proposal is part of a snowballing trend kicked off by cities utilizing city-owned parcels and has since spawned requests to the federal government to open up land for residential development. The bill was the Colorado Senate’s first of the session, emphasizing lawmakers’ focus on housing. It passed in Colorado's Senate housing committee last month. Colorado owns about 55 vacant parcels, including about a dozen in and around Denver, that could potentially be used for affordable housing.
wcn247.com
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Friday the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents. The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.
wcn247.com
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such. Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital says it has been working with law enforcement. The hospital system provides care in over 20 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
wcn247.com
Dominion-backed rates bill whittled down in House committee
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week. A Virginia House committee on Thursday whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed. The vote came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration weighed in publicly for the first time on the dispute, which has simmered since before this year’s legislative session officially kicked off. The measure initially contained provisions that effectively would have bumped up the company's return on equity, a measure of profitability. Those pieces are now gone from the bill. A different Senate version is advancing. Lawmakers will eventually have to reconcile any differences.
