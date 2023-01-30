ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shocked! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bewildered by the Lack of Sympathy Following Spare

After exiting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that provided just enough for Markle and the Prince to become lifetime celebrities in the eyes of the public. Looking at the massive numbers that the interview racked, other broadcasting stations and the couple themselves saw an opportunity. Taking advantage of the tide being in their favor, or seizing an opportunity to tell the world their story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a documentary.
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Latto Explains Keeping Her “Real Relationship” Private

Some fans believe the Grammy nominee is dating 21 Savage. There have been rumors circulating for months that Latto is dating another famous rapper. However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps. Latto recently addressed her secrecy while appearing on...
Ice-T Reacts To Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Announcement

Ice-T is to receive the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after being arrested multiple times in the L.A. neighborhood. Ice-T is set to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after more than three decades in the music business. The Gangsta rap...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits Being Terrified Of People

The introverted rapper takes part in a rare interview. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) is one of the most commercially successful music acts of the last five years. NBA Youngboy has earned thirteen Top 10 projects since 2018. Surprisingly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to rack up...
J Erving Of Human Re Sources Talks RAYE’s “Escapism” And Black Leadership

How did artists such as Brent Faiyaz and Pink Sweat$ explode onto the music scene with catastrophic numbers? Look no further than Human Re Sources. The black-owned company was founded by J. Erving in 2017, and has since been recognized as an independent powerhouse for talent development. Built at the...
DJ Mustard & His Ex-Wife Reach Temporary Deal On Child Support

DJ Mustard agreed to pay $18,342 per month in temporary child support to his ex-wife Chanel Thierry. According to Radar Online, the former couple mutually decided to delay a hearing regarding child support. DJ Mustard’s ex-wife was seeking $82,628 per month. DJ Mustard and Thierry will attempt to sort...
Ne-Yo Finalizes Divorce From Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have officially parted ways. Check out the term of their divorce. Ne-Yo has finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay, who filed for divorce from the “Closer” singer in August 2022 after six years of marriage. The union has now been officially dissolved.
Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well. Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRS-One Gets Mural In His Old L.E.S. Stomping Grounds

KRS-One says the mural is greater than any other award. The Blastmaster KRS-One has been honored in New York City as a part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop culture. This street mural is more than beautiful art but drops a piece of history on trivia buffs. Everyone knows the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute. Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records. In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier...
Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Aiming For Top 10 Debut

The “Say Something” performer also has something to say about a negative review. Lil Yachty shocked some listeners with his latest album titled Let’s Start Here. The 14-track effort earned the Georgia native praise from online fans, music critics, and even Hip Hop superstar Drake. Let’s Start...
GEORGIA STATE

