Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
netflixjunkie.com
Shocked! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bewildered by the Lack of Sympathy Following Spare
After exiting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that provided just enough for Markle and the Prince to become lifetime celebrities in the eyes of the public. Looking at the massive numbers that the interview racked, other broadcasting stations and the couple themselves saw an opportunity. Taking advantage of the tide being in their favor, or seizing an opportunity to tell the world their story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a documentary.
‘I promise to give all of my money away before I die’: World’s biggest YouTuber paid for 1,000 people to get eye surgery but is slammed for ‘making content out of people who can’t see’
1,000 people had their curable blindness paid for by a YouTuber - but the internet isn't happy.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
allhiphop.com
Latto Explains Keeping Her “Real Relationship” Private
Some fans believe the Grammy nominee is dating 21 Savage. There have been rumors circulating for months that Latto is dating another famous rapper. However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps. Latto recently addressed her secrecy while appearing on...
allhiphop.com
Ice-T Reacts To Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Announcement
Ice-T is to receive the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after being arrested multiple times in the L.A. neighborhood. Ice-T is set to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after more than three decades in the music business. The Gangsta rap...
allhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Explains His Come Up, And Shows Another Side In His New Documentary “(R)EVOLUTION”
Legendary NBA star Matt Barnes kicked it with AllHipHop.com about his new documentary “(R)EVOLUTION.”. When many think of Matt Barnes, they think of the hot-headed, street-savvy guy that has been called the bad boy of the NBA. However, his new docu-series, “(R)Evolution,” shows how he is far more than...
allhiphop.com
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits Being Terrified Of People
The introverted rapper takes part in a rare interview. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) is one of the most commercially successful music acts of the last five years. NBA Youngboy has earned thirteen Top 10 projects since 2018. Surprisingly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to rack up...
allhiphop.com
J Erving Of Human Re Sources Talks RAYE’s “Escapism” And Black Leadership
How did artists such as Brent Faiyaz and Pink Sweat$ explode onto the music scene with catastrophic numbers? Look no further than Human Re Sources. The black-owned company was founded by J. Erving in 2017, and has since been recognized as an independent powerhouse for talent development. Built at the...
allhiphop.com
DJ Mustard & His Ex-Wife Reach Temporary Deal On Child Support
DJ Mustard agreed to pay $18,342 per month in temporary child support to his ex-wife Chanel Thierry. According to Radar Online, the former couple mutually decided to delay a hearing regarding child support. DJ Mustard’s ex-wife was seeking $82,628 per month. DJ Mustard and Thierry will attempt to sort...
allhiphop.com
T.I. Praises Young Thug For Expressing More Gratitude Than His Own Artists
N.O.R.E. sits down with the ‘Fear’ movie actor. Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is presently in legal purgatory as he awaits his RICO trial in Georgia. Meanwhile, Grand Hustle Records co-founder Tip “T.I.” Harris shows appreciation for the incarcerated rapper in a new interview. The...
allhiphop.com
Jay-Z Confirmed For 2023 Grammys; Performing “God Did” With DJ Khaled & More
Jay-Z will perform “God Did” with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jay-Z returns to the Grammys stage on Sunday (February 5). The Roc Nation boss will join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy to perform...
allhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Finalizes Divorce From Crystal Renay
Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have officially parted ways. Check out the term of their divorce. Ne-Yo has finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay, who filed for divorce from the “Closer” singer in August 2022 after six years of marriage. The union has now been officially dissolved.
allhiphop.com
Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards
The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well. Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
allhiphop.com
Drake Reacts To Historic 75 Billion Spotify Streams Record: “Send Me A LeBron Sized Check”
Drake said streaming platforms need to start sending bonuses while celebrating 75 billion Spotify plays, the first to ever do it. Drake continues to make history, achieving another Spotify milestone. The Her Loss creator has become the first artist in history to generate 50 billion total streams on the platform,...
allhiphop.com
KRS-One Gets Mural In His Old L.E.S. Stomping Grounds
KRS-One says the mural is greater than any other award. The Blastmaster KRS-One has been honored in New York City as a part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop culture. This street mural is more than beautiful art but drops a piece of history on trivia buffs. Everyone knows the...
allhiphop.com
J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute. Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records. In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier...
allhiphop.com
Grammys to Honor 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances From Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne & More
The Recording Academy has assembled a star-studded cast to mark the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Grammys have drafted a host of rap icons to perform at the upcoming ceremony in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. Among the star-studded cast gracing the stage...
allhiphop.com
Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Aiming For Top 10 Debut
The “Say Something” performer also has something to say about a negative review. Lil Yachty shocked some listeners with his latest album titled Let’s Start Here. The 14-track effort earned the Georgia native praise from online fans, music critics, and even Hip Hop superstar Drake. Let’s Start...
allhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Celebrates “Full Circle Moment” Re-Releasing ‘The Chronic’ For 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre shared his joy at bringing ‘The Chronic’ “back home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records.”. Dr. Dre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Chronic with a re-release of his pioneering gangsta rap album. The West Coast icon’s highly acclaimed debut studio album reached...
