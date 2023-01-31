ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Bringing Veteran Squad into Cameron Indoor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Asked about the environment in Cameron Indoor, Armando Bacot remembered a Cassius Stanley breakaway dunk his freshman season in 2019-20. "It got loud in there," Bacot recalled. "It felt like the whole gym was shaking. I was like, 'Damn.'. "It's one of those games you can’t...
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
