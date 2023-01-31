ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Key News Network

Female Struck by Train in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, multiple units responded to a call for a person struck by a train on H and 32nd Street in the city of Bakersfield. Firefighters located a female victim at the scene who was transported by Hall Ambulance with major...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi Police Department Chief Kent Kroeger retires

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi Police Department said Chief Kent Kroeger has retired effective February 2, 2023. Chief Kroeger originally announced his retirement in November 2021 but rescinded his retirement in early 2022 to assist the City of Tehachapi in recruiting new officers and command staff for the department, according to a release.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

New state grant may prevent stray animal issue

KBAK/KBFX — “Fixing your pet is the way to prevent animals from coming into the shelter," said Nick Cullen, director of the Kern County Animal Services. Cullen said when it comes to seeing strays the main issue is because animals don’t get spayed or neutered. “There's a...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PRPD Make Arrest After Pursuit Ends in Kern County

PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Oxnard shooting

Oxnard, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man was found guilty of attempted murder for a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, on August 28, 2021, 32-year-old Raymond Reyes a known gang member, fired four rounds toward the victim along South M Street near West Poplar Street in Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano police searching for missing 79-year-old man

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man. Police said 79-year-old Alfonso Cruz Reyes was last seen wearing a gray beanie, green sweater, and jeans within the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue. Reyes is described as...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Trial postponed for woman accused of killing siblings on Panama Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman accused of striking and killing Caylee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, trial has been pushed until May 2023. The trial was originally scheduled for February 6, 2023. On December 8,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

