PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO