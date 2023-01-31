Read full article on original website
Female Struck by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, multiple units responded to a call for a person struck by a train on H and 32nd Street in the city of Bakersfield. Firefighters located a female victim at the scene who was transported by Hall Ambulance with major...
Bakersfield Now
Students turn sheet metal into beautiful art at California State Prison Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison Corcoran are using art as a way to beautify the institution. They are creating colorful plants out of pieces of sheet metal. These art pieces are replacing water-hungry plants to help with the drought. People...
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Bakersfield Now
Officials talk economy and labor force in State of Kern County Address
BAKERSFIELD, California — Kern County officials gathered for the 25th annual State of the County Address, to discuss the projects they are working on this year. This is the first time the address was held in person in three years. Several notable people spoke at the event, this included...
Bakersfield Now
High school senior raises $5k for local non-profit human trafficking organization
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk youth. This was all raised by Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand. who wants to inspire the youth to get involved in their community. “When I...
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi Police Department Chief Kent Kroeger retires
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi Police Department said Chief Kent Kroeger has retired effective February 2, 2023. Chief Kroeger originally announced his retirement in November 2021 but rescinded his retirement in early 2022 to assist the City of Tehachapi in recruiting new officers and command staff for the department, according to a release.
Bakersfield Now
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
Bakersfield Now
New state grant may prevent stray animal issue
KBAK/KBFX — “Fixing your pet is the way to prevent animals from coming into the shelter," said Nick Cullen, director of the Kern County Animal Services. Cullen said when it comes to seeing strays the main issue is because animals don’t get spayed or neutered. “There's a...
PRPD Make Arrest After Pursuit Ends in Kern County
PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Oxnard shooting
Oxnard, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man was found guilty of attempted murder for a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, on August 28, 2021, 32-year-old Raymond Reyes a known gang member, fired four rounds toward the victim along South M Street near West Poplar Street in Oxnard.
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Bakersfield Now
Delano police searching for missing 79-year-old man
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man. Police said 79-year-old Alfonso Cruz Reyes was last seen wearing a gray beanie, green sweater, and jeans within the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue. Reyes is described as...
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
Bakersfield Now
Delano police searching for missing elderly woman, last seen near Fremont Elementary
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. Police said Maria Ruiz, 72, was last seen wearing pajama pants and an unknown color jacket within the 1400 block of Dover Place near Fremont Elementary School. She...
Bakersfield Now
Trial postponed for woman accused of killing siblings on Panama Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman accused of striking and killing Caylee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, trial has been pushed until May 2023. The trial was originally scheduled for February 6, 2023. On December 8,...
BPD officer shielded woman from gunfire during southwest Bakersfield standoff: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As bullets flew, a Bakersfield police officer shielded a woman and led her to safety, according to newly-released reports. Officer Adrian Rodas used vehicles for protection while moving the woman out of the line of fire as rounds were sprayed from an AR-15-style rifle, say the reports filed in Superior Court. […]
