Garden City, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Garden City Fire Department responds to structure fires earlier this week

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires on Monday and Tuesday. The first came at approximately 2:30 pm Monday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2720 North Ray Road. Upon arrival, Command identified heavy smoke coming out of the building.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

South Carolina man arrested at Garden City hotel

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday night by Garden City Police after he traveled to Garden City to meet up with an underage girl. On Wednesday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by a family member, who indicated that their 15-year-old child was involved...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Garden City Police Department Officers arrested two individuals after drugs were found in a vehicle. Just after 6 am on Tuesday, Officers of the Garden City Police Department and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Scott City swept by Hays

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Winter Homecoming night on Tuesday, the Scott City Beavers played their third school from the Western Athletic Conference in the Hays High Indians. It would be a sweep for the visitors, as the Lady Indians picked up a 46-32 win, while the boys from Hays would win 51-38.
SCOTT CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Broncbusters sweep Trojans

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – For the first time since December 10th both the Garden City Men’s and Women’s basketball teams won on the same night and for just the second time in conference play this season. Women’s Basketball | Garden City 77 Colby 49. Garden...
GARDEN CITY, KS

