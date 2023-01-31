ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Big Country News

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects

LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
IDAHO STATE
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

VandalStore staff member passed

The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project

AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
AHSAHKA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
LEWISTON, ID
thegrowlingwolverine.org

University of Idaho Murder Solved

After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
MOSCOW, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested in Lewiston after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers reported to the facility around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for what was initially reported as a battery. The suspect, Sandra McCarty, was reportedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth before nurses intervened. McCarty had left the scene before police arrived.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure

On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
LEWISTON, ID
