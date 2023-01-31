Read full article on original website
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
Humane Society of the Palouse Seeking Pet Food Donations
MOSCOW, ID - With their current stock of pet food running low, the Humane Society of the Palouse is seeking donations for its pet food and supply pantry!. The pantry, which provides free pet food and other necessary pet supplies to residents in Latah County, runs solely on donations. If...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
Majority of Residents Able to Return Following Electrical Fire at Looking Glass Housing Complex in Kamiah on Monday
The Looking Glass housing complex has been turned back over to the management team from the Nez Perce Tribe following the completion of further investigation from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and Kamiah Fire-Rescue. Out of the eight units, six have been cleared to have occupants return immediately. The...
Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project
AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation
LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
q13fox.com
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
Bodycam video shows accused Idaho murderer getting pulled over in Indiana before arrest. Body camera video shows accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and his father pulled over in Indiana for speeding. The pair were driving from Pullman, Wash. back to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. Video from Indiana State Police.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
Mardi Gras for the Paws: Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter's 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags Event Scheduled for February 17
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter will host their 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags event on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. Doors Open at 5:30pm. Attendees tasting card for the evening will include local wines & brews and culinary tastes of the valley....
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested in Lewiston after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers reported to the facility around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for what was initially reported as a battery. The suspect, Sandra McCarty, was reportedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth before nurses intervened. McCarty had left the scene before police arrived.
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeking Grant Applications for Community Projects
PULLMAN - The Rotary Club of Pullman is currently seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due no later than March...
KLEWTV
Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure
On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
2,787 University of Idaho Students Qualify for Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
MOSCOW - On Wednesday, the University of Idaho released the list of students who qualified for the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
KLEWTV
Repairing the damage from the ruptured reservoir on 16th Avenue is underway
When the Lewiston high reservoir ruptured, part of the asphalt along 16th Avenue buckled. The sidewalks caved in, and the road became unstable. Crews with J Russell Excavation & Concrete are working to fix that area of 16th Avenue and 29th Street. From the air, you can get an idea...
Big Country News
