Conqs sweep Northwest Kansas Tech
GOODLAND–No. 13 Dodge City made 17 of their first 22 shots Wednesday and used that start to bully Northwest Kansas Tech 101-86 in the men’s game, while the 12th-ranked Conq women took advantage of a 31-point second quarter to wear down the Lady Mavericks 72-52 in a doubleheader Wednesday at Max Jones Fieldhouse.
Scott City’s Bailey signs with Fort Hays State
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Playing football has always been special in Scott City. While some close out their playing days after high school, few decide to take their talents to the next level. You can add another name to the list of football players from Scott City playing past high school.
Broncbusters sweep Trojans
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – For the first time since December 10th both the Garden City Men’s and Women’s basketball teams won on the same night and for just the second time in conference play this season. Women’s Basketball | Garden City 77 Colby 49. Garden...
Scott City Coaches Show February 1, 2023
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Wednesday night was another edition of the Scott City Coaches Show on Mix 94.5 from Scott City Ace Hardware. Coaches and players from basketball and wrestling made their way on to the show as they discussed their seasons, which are heading down the home stretch. Thanks...
Scott City swept by Hays
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Winter Homecoming night on Tuesday, the Scott City Beavers played their third school from the Western Athletic Conference in the Hays High Indians. It would be a sweep for the visitors, as the Lady Indians picked up a 46-32 win, while the boys from Hays would win 51-38.
Hugoton wins two in Holcomb
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Holcomb was swept by the Hugoton Eagles Tuesday night at Holcomb High School. The Lady Longhorns lose 49-45, while the boys fell 68-62 in double overtime to Hugoton. Hugoton Girls 49, Holcomb 45. The Lady Longhorns started slow and were down 7-2 with five minutes to go...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
South Carolina man arrested at Garden City hotel
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday night by Garden City Police after he traveled to Garden City to meet up with an underage girl. On Wednesday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by a family member, who indicated that their 15-year-old child was involved...
Garden City police officers receive lifesaving awards
Three Garden City police officers have received lifesaving awards after saving the life of a stabbing victim.
Garden City Fire Department responds to structure fires earlier this week
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires on Monday and Tuesday. The first came at approximately 2:30 pm Monday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2720 North Ray Road. Upon arrival, Command identified heavy smoke coming out of the building.
Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
