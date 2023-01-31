ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

MeTV, Decades Celebrate Cindy Williams, Lisa Loring

Weigel Broadcasting networks MeTV and Decades celebrate actresses Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on Laverne & Shirley, and Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family. Both actresses died in recent days. Decades will have 36 Laverne & Shirley episodes starting at 12 p.m. ET Saturday, February 4,...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32

Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond

Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Actor Fred Gwynne: Much More Than Just TV's "Herman Munster"

A prolific actor in every sense of the word, Fred Gwynne was so much more than Herman Munster, his best-known role from the classic 1960s TV supernatural sitcom, The Munsters. Television audiences also adored Gwynne's performance in shows like Car 54, Where Are You?, and in feature films such as My Cousin Vinny.
The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired

St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...
Happy 121st Birthday Clark Gable

Today is the 121st birthday of one of the greatest actors of the golden age of Hollywood: Clark Gable. Do yourself a favor and watch one of his movies soon, if you can’t decide which one, watch “The Misfits.” It was written by Arthur Miller, directed by John Huston and also stars Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, Thelma Ritter and Eli Wallach. “The Misfits” was the final screen appearance of both Gable and Monroe. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension

The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.

