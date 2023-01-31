Today is the 121st birthday of one of the greatest actors of the golden age of Hollywood: Clark Gable. Do yourself a favor and watch one of his movies soon, if you can’t decide which one, watch “The Misfits.” It was written by Arthur Miller, directed by John Huston and also stars Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, Thelma Ritter and Eli Wallach. “The Misfits” was the final screen appearance of both Gable and Monroe. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

