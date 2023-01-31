Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant
It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Where Are All of NJ’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I love a good day trip out to Lancaster County. It's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting Lancaster County without seeing a horse and buggy...
wmmr.com
South Jersey School District Issues 2-Hour Delay for Monday After Super Bowl
South Jersey’s Gloucester City School District has granted the two-hour delay we all wish we had. With the Eagles on their way to Super Bowl LVII, students and staff of the district will start their morning late the Monday after what will hopefully be a second championship win for The Birds.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say
The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend. A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
South Philly day care owner fed up with speeding drivers near business
"People don't stop. They do not stop. The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour," said Erin Evers, the owner of Little Beginnings Childcare Center.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
