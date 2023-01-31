ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant

It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

