Northview, St. Francis, St. John's all in contention for NHC title

The winner of the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division title likely will be determined this weekend.

Northview, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John’s Jesuit all remain in contention to win the league championship.

Northview (8-1-1) currently sits in first place with 17 points. St. Francis (8-2-0) is in second place with 16 points, while St. John'’s (6-1-1) is in third with 13 points.

Northview plays St. Francis at 7 p.m. Friday at Tam-O-Shanter. St. Francis plays St. John's at 5 p.m. Saturday at Tam-O-Shanter.

If Northview beats St. Francis, the Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the title with a win over Anthony Wayne (0-7-0) at 9 p.m. Saturday.

If St. Francis defeats Northview on Friday, then the Saturday game between St. Francis and St. John’s might decide the Red title.

Northview has tied St. John’s 1-1. The Wildcats also defeated St. Francis 5-4.

St. Francis beat St. John's 3-2, while the Titans handed Northview its only league loss (3-2).

The Wildcats and Knights have played 10 games and have two remaining. St. John's has played eight games and has four remaining.

Northview, St. Francis, and St. John’s all control their own destinies. If each wins out, they will earn at least a share of the Red Division title.

“If we get several tied games in the remaining slate of Red contests, it is possible that all three of these teams end up with 18 or 19 points,” said Keith Instone, the NHC’s statistician. “That is very unlikely, but it would be historic.”

Northview, which last won the league title in 2019-20 when the Wildcats shared it with St. John’s, was the preseason favorite to win the championship.

Defending league champion St. Francis is seeking a third consecutive title.

The league does not use any form of tiebreaker. The regular season championship will be shared if the teams tie on points.

In the NHC White Division, Lake (6-0-0) remains in first place and in the driver’s seat with 12 points. The Flyers, who are a club team, are the defending White champions.

The Lake program has won four of the past five division titles. Whitmer won the 2020-21 White title, while Lake split with Southview for the 2019-20 title.

Lake is 32-2-1 in the revamped White Division after Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg moved up to the Red Division.

The regional tournament draw will be on Feb. 8. The 10 coaches in the Northwest Region will rank the teams to determine the seedings.