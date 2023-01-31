Read full article on original website
Corsair PSUs with side-mounted power connectors are now available
What just happened? Corsair has officially announced the PSU that made headlines a few weeks ago for its unusual design. The new RMx Shift ATX 3.0 series is the world's first power supply with side-positioned connectors, a design that should make life a lot easier for PC tinkerers.
Sapphire Rapids 56-core Xeon workstation CPU is 47% faster than its predecessor
In a nutshell: A benchmark of the upcoming 56-core Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPU was seen flexing its muscles in Geekbench. The chip achieved a multi-threaded score that is 47% higher than Intel's current Xeon Workstation flagship, the 32-core W-3375.
Intel Alder Lake CPU prices could fall by up to 20%
Why it matters: Thinking about buying an Alder Lake PC? If a new report turns out to be accurate, you might find one cheaper than expected. PC partners look set to benefit from an Intel reduction on the 12th-generation desktop and laptop processors, which would see the higher-end chips' prices slashed by over $100.
Samsung 980 Pro has a nasty firmware glitch that could kill your SSD
PSA: The Samsung 980 Pro SSD launched last year is a good option for someone looking to upgrade to a solid-state storage solution, despite its high cost per gigabyte. However, if you bought it more than a few months ago, you might want to update its firmware immediately.
Epyc and the Embedded segment helped AMD to a record 2022, despite the second-half slowdown
In brief: The current global economic slowdown is causing many industries to struggle, including the PC market, which saw shipments fall 28% during the holiday season. AMD felt this effect in its graphics and client PC segments during Q4 last year, but it believes things will improve after the current quarter. Overall, though, 2022 was a record-breaker for Lisa Su's company.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
AMD reveals Ryzen 7000X3D pricing and availability, starting February 28
Something to look forward to: Last year, AMD released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, featuring new "3D V-Cache" technology. The chiplet cache design allowed AMD to triple the L3 cache found on the processor, resulting in significant performance gains in gaming. After months of waiting, AMD is finally bringing the tech to AM5.
Intel reports massive quarterly loss as PC demand continues to wane
In brief: Intel finished 2022 on wobbly legs but is steadfast in its belief that greener pastures are looming. Intel reported revenue of $14.0 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, which is down 32 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Gross margin slid to 39.2 percent from 53.6 percent a year earlier, and net income (loss) was $644 million. Earnings per share (loss) for the quarter checked in at $0.16.
Ryzen 5 7600 vs. Ryzen 5 5600
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600 are admittedly in two distinct product classes with well differentiated price points...
Intel Core i5-13500 Review
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. The Core i5-13500 is Intel's new $250 offering, packing 14 cores in total, 20 threads and 35.5 MB cache. This...
Chinese nuclear-weapons institute uses Intel, Nvidia hardware despite US tech ban
In brief: While the US has further tightened restrictions on chip-related exports to China recently, there are some entities in the country that have been on an export blacklist for decades. One of these is China's top nuclear-weapons research institute, but that hasn't stopped it from regularly buying Intel and Nvidia hardware.
What's next for RISC V?
Editor's take: Generally speaking we are big fans of RISC V. It does some things very well, handles many others well enough, and has clear signs of adoption and appeal. It meets a real market need in an innovative manner, exactly what we like to see from our technology. So we say this from a position of love – RISC V is going to have a big software problem. The good news is that it may not matter.
BMW EV won't install OTA software update if parked on an incline
Facepalm: Internet-connected autos are increasingly more common, affording owners amenities that would otherwise be impossible to enjoy on the road. They also come with their fair share of headaches as one BMW owner recently discovered.
Skyrocketing Sony PlayStation 5 sales give the console its best quarter yet
What just happened? Sony's PlayStation 5 has just experienced its best quarter since launching in November 2020. Consumers bought 7.1 million consoles in the three months ending December 31, 2022, marking an 83% uplift compared to the same period a year earlier.
Are these the first photos of a quad-slot, 800W Nvidia Titan RTX Ada?
Rumor mill: When it comes to performance, size, and price, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it appears that an even more monstrous product is coming to the Ada Lovelace line. Alleged images of what is probably a Titan RTX Ada, though it could be an RTX 4090 Ti, have leaked, showing its massive quad-slot design and four display connectors on the I/O that are aligned vertically rather than the usual horizontal setup.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with exclusive chipset and bigger batteries, S23 Ultra debuts new 200-megapixel sensor
Highly anticipated: At its Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of non-foldable flagship phones. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra look almost identical to their predecessors but come with new chipsets and incremental improvements to the cameras and battery life.
Samsung looking to impact the PC market with sleek third-gen Galaxy Book laptops
What just happened? As expected, Samsung unveiled their latest Galaxy S23 smartphones at the Unpacked event in San Francisco this morning. What was more surprising, however, was that the company also showed off their new Galaxy notebook PCs at the same event, a sign that it wants to become a more serious player in the PC market.
ChatGPT adds 100 million users in two months, making it the fastest-growing "app" ever
In brief: The recent rise in popularity of ChatGPT has been meteoric, to say the least. According to new analysis, the AI platform in January reached 100 million users following its launch on November 30, which makes it the fastest-growing consumer app in history, though the chatbot itself doesn't believe it should be classed as an app.
Sony increases supply of PlayStation 5 consoles, releases new commercial as PSVR 2 launch nears
In brief: We're just under a month away from the launch of the PlayStation VR2, and while those uninterested in very expensive, PS5-only headsets are unlikely to care, it's good news for anyone still looking to purchase one of Sony's latest consoles: the Japanese gaming giant says it has increased supply of PS5s, making it easier to find one in stock.
The Internet Archive is counting on your love of math with its new calculator emulators
In a nutshell: The Internet Archive has added a new family of emulation to its ever-growing repository of antiquated technology. The Calculator Drawer is a new collection of simple and graphing calculators that have been emulated in MAME, a free and open-source emulator first released in 1997. The assortment of adding machines have an additional clickable graphical layer enabled by the MAME Artwork System so you can interact with them as if they were right in front of you.
