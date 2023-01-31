Read full article on original website
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Stolen Property Investigation in Marshall County
A suspect has been arrested in a stolen property investigation that began in May 2022 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, a stolen property report was made on May 25, 2022 from the 14,000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July 2022, the victim advised investigators that two of his stolen items were potentially located in La Porte County at an auction house, according to the report. A subsequent investigation of the alleged seller, 19-year-old Braden Masten of Walkerton, yielded a warrant for his arrest.
hometownnewsnow.com
Dumpster Diving Lands Man in Jail
(Wanatah, IN) - A man could face prison time after allegedly caught with narcotics while dumpster diving in La Porte County. Benjamin VanVyckt, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, La Porte County Police on January 24th were...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Anthony Cravens is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original charges of Burglary and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.
WISH-TV
Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said. Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
WNDU
2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend. Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies...
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
hometownnewsnow.com
Suspected OWI in SUV Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are being pursued in connection with an alleged alcohol-related single vehicle injury accident outside La Porte early Tuesday. Officers at about 4 a.m. were called to U.S. 35 near Schultz Road where an SUV overturned off the highway. Police said the female driver was...
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
95.3 MNC
Two Elkhart County residents busted for drugs in Marshall County
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Plymouth. It happened on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:15 a.m., when officers pulled over an SUV near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. A K-9 Officer on the scene sniffed out narcotics, which resulted in a search...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Arrest in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a collision between two oncoming vehicles outside La Porte. Ramon Toledo, 46, of Rolling Prairie is charged with Class A Misdemeanor Operating while Intoxicated. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred before 4 a.m. Saturday...
95.3 MNC
Niles man convicted in 2009 deadly stabbing of Dowagiac man will not get new trial
A Niles man convicted in the deadly stabbing of a Dowagiac man in 2009 will *not* get a new trial. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled they would not take up the appeal filed by Jonathan Castillo who contested his trial based on testimony from a witness and how it was translated from Spanish.
WNDU
19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old South Bend man guilty of murder for his role in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago. In April 2021, first responders were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. They found two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adam Behnke Recognized
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adam Behnke was recently recognized by Sheriff Jack Rosa for his efforts during a recent medical call. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Starke County EMS and the San Pierre Fire Department responded to a residence in San Pierre Wednesday, January 25in reference to a 911 call concerning an elderly male that was barely breathing.
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 4700 block of North SR 13, Leesburg. Pro Wake Watersports reported theft. Value of $20,000. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 5:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2200 block...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
