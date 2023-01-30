ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at Wilmington International airport. Soon, more spaces will be available as there are plans in the works to add two more parking lots to fulfill the needs of travelers. More people moving...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse sits...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mentally challenged teen has been found safe in Onslow County this morning. Darlene Bowser was discovered by emergency management walking along Gum Branch Road. This as the search for the teen was ramping up. Sheriff Chris Thomas said the 19-year-old was “tired, cold, and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community invited to open house-style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is scheduled to host two open house-style meetings for the community in relation to their Walk Wilmington plan. According to an announcement from the city, the first meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Halyburton Park at 4099 S 17th St. in Wilmington, while the second meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room. The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area

Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story. Their recognizable blue and teal canopies wave on nearly every beach in the United States. Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and best friend Alex Slater invented the Shibumi Shade after years of lugging their family’s heavy umbrellas on beach vacations. As the wind-driven sunshade gained in popularity, the three UNC grads learned that launching their own company is not a breeze, and a lot of little things must be done to achieve success.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy