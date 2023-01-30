Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
Related
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died from...
WECT
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at Wilmington International airport. Soon, more spaces will be available as there are plans in the works to add two more parking lots to fulfill the needs of travelers. More people moving...
WECT
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Items were found off the coast of Brunswick County that belongs to the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area during a search on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Oak Island Water Rescue says Boat 4490 and 4492 are taking part in...
WECT
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WECT
Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse sits...
WECT
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that its dive team helped detectives with a search off the Cape Fear River and found a handgun. “The handgun is now being sent to process to verify that it is a part of the investigation,” said the office in a release on Jan. 31.
WECT
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
WECT
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $80,000 in federal funding to the Town of Leland and $575,000 to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to develop road safety action plans. A total of $800 million was awarded nationwide, including $8.1 million to North Carolina communities.
WITN
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mentally challenged teen has been found safe in Onslow County this morning. Darlene Bowser was discovered by emergency management walking along Gum Branch Road. This as the search for the teen was ramping up. Sheriff Chris Thomas said the 19-year-old was “tired, cold, and...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WECT
Events taking place in southeastern N.C. to commemorate Black History Month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The beginning of February marks the start of Black History Month, and there a variety of events taking place throughout the month in southeastern North Carolina to commemorate it. New Hanover County. On Feb. 9, Cape Fear Community College will host a screening of “C.F. Pope:...
WECT
Community invited to open house-style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is scheduled to host two open house-style meetings for the community in relation to their Walk Wilmington plan. According to an announcement from the city, the first meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Halyburton Park at 4099 S 17th St. in Wilmington, while the second meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St.
WECT
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. A photo shows the tractor-trailer taking up both northbound lanes and one southbound lane. A NC State Highway Patrol trooper has been sent to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
WECT
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 32-year-old Melinda Sue Hull and her two children, ten-year-old Gavin Hull and seven-year-old Gracie Hull. They were last seen by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Rocky Point area. She...
WITN
Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, is welcoming the public to a community prayer vigil on Wednesday. Jacksonville Police say in light of recent events, they are asking community members to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times. “It is...
WECT
Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room. The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.
WECT
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
WECT
Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area
Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story. Their recognizable blue and teal canopies wave on nearly every beach in the United States. Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and best friend Alex Slater invented the Shibumi Shade after years of lugging their family’s heavy umbrellas on beach vacations. As the wind-driven sunshade gained in popularity, the three UNC grads learned that launching their own company is not a breeze, and a lot of little things must be done to achieve success.
Comments / 0