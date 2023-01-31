Travel back in time through the oldest cities in the world, one continent at a time. Earth is old. Our miraculous rock hasn’t been inhabited by humans from the beginning, but the planet is filled with brilliant cities boasting thousands of years of history. It took a while for our charming species to settle down, but when we did? Magic. Many of humanity’s earliest settlements have been lost to the ruthless apathy of history, but the planet’s oldest cities showcase a broad range of cultures and civilisations.

1 DAY AGO