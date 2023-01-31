Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Revealed: Europe’s best cities for street art
Street art is arguably more popular and mainstream than ever before – just look at Banksy if you need proof. From vast murals to underground graffiti artists, there’s a huge and growing appreciation for street artists in cities around the world. When it comes to the destination with...
Time Out Global
A stunning new outdoor theatre is opening in a lavender field near London
From the windswept coastal majesty of Cornwall’s Minack Theatre to the recreated Elizabethan splendour of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, many of Britain’s most enchanting theatres are outdoors. Their seasonal programming means they can ignore the practicalities of the need to open in the middle of winter and instead base everything on being open during balmy late spring and summer nights.
Time Out Global
Some of London’s famous red phone boxes might be turned into vending machines
Red public telephone boxes are as iconic a London sight as black cabs and dingy pubs, but you don’t really see them actually working any more. Loads of them these days seem to be used more as unofficial public loos than actual phone boxes – so, naturally, they often look pretty run-down and battered.
Time Out Global
15 of the oldest cities in the world
Travel back in time through the oldest cities in the world, one continent at a time. Earth is old. Our miraculous rock hasn’t been inhabited by humans from the beginning, but the planet is filled with brilliant cities boasting thousands of years of history. It took a while for our charming species to settle down, but when we did? Magic. Many of humanity’s earliest settlements have been lost to the ruthless apathy of history, but the planet’s oldest cities showcase a broad range of cultures and civilisations.
Time Out Global
A spectacular new immersive Lumiéres experience has opened in Europe
As any fan of proper immersive experiences will no doubt already know, it doesn’t get much better than the ‘Lumiéres’ series. Decking out fascinating venues in a properly mesmerising display of lights and sounds, Lumiéres exhibitions are a cut above other immersive experiences – which can often otherwise seem like they’re just cheaply cashing in on a craze.
Time Out Global
Where to watch the Six Nations 2023 in London
Tackle the return of the rugby at these top-quality screenings. Taking place between February 4 and March 18, the Six Nations rugby tournament is back for 2023, so why not be sensible and watch in the pub with a pint and your mates. There are loads of rugby pubs and...
Time Out Global
An intergalactic new ‘Star Wars’ exhibition is opening in London
‘Star Wars’ is back on our screens next month with the return of ‘The Mandalorian’ for a third season and for UK-based fans, there’s more Lucasfilm-related fun rolling into town soon too. An exhibition called ‘The Fans Strike Back’ is opening in London this spring.
Time Out Global
Shiver me timbers: Victoria has been hit by a spell of summer snow
In news that surprises absolutely no one, Melbourne's weather has been acting up again. After a few weeks of sunshine and temperatures in the pleasant mid- to high-20s, a cold snap has pushed up from the south and is sweeping across the eastern states of Australia. In Melbourne, that means minimum forecasts as low as 11 degrees and earlier-than-usual sightings of snow in the alps.
Time Out Global
‘Far more challenging than being with a band’ – Henry Rollins opens up before solo show in Zagreb
Legendary performer Henry Rollins makes a welcome return to Zagreb for his solo show at Tvornica Kulture on February 8. Kicking off on February 1 in Reykjavík, the former Black Flag man’s European tour of spoken-word performances, Good To See You, takes him from Bratislava to Bexhill-On-Sea over the next three months.
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a massive farmhouse with its very own pub
Always dreamt of having your own pub, filled with only your own mates and fave drinks? Well, dream no further. A farmhouse in Yorkshire that comes with its very own pub has just hit the market. That’s right: it has its own boozer!. The property is called Laurel Farmhouse...
Time Out Global
Waterloo Station is getting gender-neutral toilets this year
Huge news for anyone with a bladder who travels through London Waterloo Station on the reg: the UK’s busiest rail terminus is getting a massive toilet refresh, which will include the addition of gender-neutral lavs to ‘improve inclusivity’. It’s all part of a big project to make...
Time Out Global
There’s an entire ghost town of Disney castle houses in Turkey
Drive a few kilometres south from the northwest Turkish spa town of Mudurnu and you’ll come across an exceptionally strange sight indeed. Here you’ll find an entire town of hundreds of Disney-style mini-palaces, complete with turrets and OTT-glamorous towers. Only there’s no people in sight – and not even any roads.
Time Out Global
Harajuku Setsubun no Yakuharai
If you’re looking to celebrate Setsubun in the city centre, head to the Harajuku Jingu-mae shotengai shopping area to watch a yakuharai ritual. This traditional ceremony, held to ward off misfortunes, illnesses and other bad luck, was a popular practice during the Edo and Meiji periods. The ceremony was...
Comments / 0