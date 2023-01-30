Pinterest ( PINS ) was a pandemic winner alongside other digital ad-focused stocks such as Snap, soaring from $15 to $85 in early 2021. PINS tumbled from its peaks alongside many other growth stocks, while shedding some users gained during the pandemic. But buyers are back as Wall Street dives into growth stocks, with Pinterest up roughly 15% in 2023 heading into its Q4 earnings on February 6.

17 HOURS AGO